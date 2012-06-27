Experts: EM_VOL - page 2
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Hallo Vangabestia,
there is a problem in the newer MT4 Building 432, with your EM_VOL.
It doen´t matter to change the Lots Digits to 4 or 5 in your Input Variables, depending on the 4 or 5 digit Broker,
I always get the 3 Error Messages and the program doesn´t trade:
Error 131 (Invalid Trade Volume)
Error 4107 (Invalid Price)
Invalid Price 1.23608429 for Order Send Function.
MT4 ignores the Lots Digits variable and your program sends 8 digit orders. Please, could you change/update the code to
send fix 4 or 5 digit orders. I am not a coder - thank you so much in advance.