Experts: EM_VOL - page 2

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Hallo Vangabestia,

there is a problem in the newer MT4 Building 432, with your EM_VOL.

It doen´t matter to change the Lots Digits to 4 or 5 in your Input Variables, depending on the 4 or 5 digit Broker,

I always get the 3 Error Messages and the program doesn´t trade:

Error 131 (Invalid Trade Volume)

Error 4107 (Invalid Price)

Invalid Price 1.23608429 for Order Send Function.

MT4 ignores the Lots Digits variable and your program sends 8 digit orders. Please, could you change/update the code to

send fix 4 or 5 digit orders. I am not a coder - thank you so much in advance.

 
Nice work i made some little changes to the EA and it works fine when i back tested it but it does not open any trade for almost 12 hours on demo account.and if i back test it for those period it opens trade please help me the ea is good.
 
hello help me
 
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