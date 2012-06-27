Experts: EM_VOL
Strategy Tester Report
EM_VOL
EGlobal-PAMM (Build 427)
nick20042:
vangabestia69:
Sorry, but for good results must to change so:
MMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=1.2; slip=3; Lots=0.02( if Capital is 10000, =0,2 if 100000); LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=100; MaxTrades=30; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=2; MaximumRisk=0.001;
Excuse me, are you sure this is correct way to define Bands?
double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0); double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,-2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);
if i wrote this code i should make this way:
double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0); double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,0);
Or maybe i m wrong and it makes no difference.
Sancho77:
Or maybe i m wrong and it makes no difference.
Excuse me, are you sure this is correct way to define Bands?
double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0); double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,-2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);
if i wrote this code i should make this way:
double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0); double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,0);
Or maybe i m wrong and it makes no difference.
Sorry ...I don't use bands Bollinger in EM_VOL but I think it's the same, because I used in another EA and work in right way. EM_VOL it's one modify of another my EA (PVT_VOL).
vangabestia69:Thank you.
Sorry ...I don't use bands Bollinger in EM_VOL but I think it's the same, because I used in another EA and work in right way. EM_VOL it's one modify of another my EA (PVT_VOL).
Sorry ...I don't use bands Bollinger in EM_VOL but I think it's the same, because I used in another EA and work in right way. EM_VOL it's one modify of another my EA (PVT_VOL).
Congrate Mate, nice work! I've got a question. I use 1m period, and the program cant place some open order. This is the message: error 4107 invalid price 1,22796714 ordersend function. What i have to do? Thx
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EM_VOL:
Author: Giulio Bucci