Experts: EM_VOL

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EM_VOL:

I make the new EA similar Sophia1.1 but logic is different and money management. I saw it strategy up a book of Enrico Malverti (Trading Systems).

Author: Giulio Bucci

 

very fast go stop

 
nick20042:

very fast go stop


What setting you use for this results?
 
Strategy Tester Report
EM_VOL
EGlobal-PAMM (Build 427)

SymbolEURJPY (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2012.02.08 00:00 - 2012.06.29 18:00
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=1.2; slip=3; Lots=0.02; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=100; MaxTrades=30; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=2; MaximumRisk=0.001;
Bars in test2545Ticks modelled1017339Modelling quality56.42%
Mismatched charts errors15
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit428.27Gross profit928.44Gross loss-500.17
Profit factor1.86Expected payoff1.18
Absolute drawdown932.57Maximal drawdown951.52 (9.50%)Relative drawdown9.50% (951.52)
Total trades363Short positions (won %)192 (78.65%)Long positions (won %)171 (42.69%)
Profit trades (% of total)224 (61.71%)Loss trades (% of total)139 (38.29%)
Largestprofit trade310.70loss trade-55.00
Averageprofit trade4.14loss trade-3.60
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)24 (23.56)consecutive losses (loss in money)13 (-258.53)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)455.87 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-258.53 (13)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2







 
 
vangabestia69:
nick20042:

very fast go stop


What setting you use for this results?

default setting, no any change setting
 
nick20042:
vangabestia69:

Sorry, but for good results must to change so:

MMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=1.2; slip=3; Lots=0.02( if Capital is 10000, =0,2 if 100000); LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=100; Stoploss=500; TrailStart=10; TrailStop=10; PipStep=100; MaxTrades=30; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=20; UseTrailingStop=true; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=2; MaximumRisk=0.001;

[Deleted]  

Excuse me, are you sure this is correct way to define Bands?

      double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);
      double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,-2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);

if i wrote this code i should make this way:

      double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0);
      double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,0);

Or maybe i m wrong and it makes no difference.

 
Sancho77:

Excuse me, are you sure this is correct way to define Bands?

      double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);
      double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,-2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,1,0);

if i wrote this code i should make this way:

      double BandUP=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_UPPER,0);
      double BandDown=iBands(Symbol(),0,20,2,0,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_LOWER,0);

Or maybe i m wrong and it makes no difference.




Sorry ...I don't use bands Bollinger in EM_VOL but I think it's the same, because I used in another EA and work in right way. EM_VOL it's one modify of another my EA (PVT_VOL).
[Deleted]  
vangabestia69:

Sorry ...I don't use bands Bollinger in EM_VOL but I think it's the same, because I used in another EA and work in right way. EM_VOL it's one modify of another my EA (PVT_VOL).
Thank you.
[Deleted]  
Congrate Mate, nice work! I've got a question. I use 1m period, and the program cant place some open order. This is the message: error 4107 invalid price 1,22796714 ordersend function. What i have to do? Thx
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