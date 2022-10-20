Crypto Currencies - page 2

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NOPAMEIJER:
Where can I find the Crypto Currencies like 'Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin' ??

There two type of markets    primary and Secondary(Google more to understand)



 
Wong Shun Chiu #:

Not every platform has BTC

Fortunately I have

Kindly indicate the platform you use

 
Wong Shun Chiu #:

Not every platform has BTC

Fortunately I have

Show me please!
 

I work with a demo account with MetaTrader and I do not know why candles are not formed on Saturdays and Sundays and the chart is not complete in crypto

?

 
saeed111 #:

I work with a demo account with MetaTrader and I do not know why candles are not formed on Saturdays and Sundays and the chart is not complete?

Metatrader is the software, and all demo accounts are related to the broker (Metatrader does not have demo account).

If you are using MetaQuotes-Demo account so many traders are telling to use this demo account to test beta builds of MT5 and to update MT5 to new build (because MetaQuotes is not a broker). And it is better to find a briker and use their demo account with MT5.

And - yes. dandles are formed on Saturday and Sunday on some symbols (cryptos for example) according to the symbol specification (and all symbols are related to the brokers as well).

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Examle with one broker (I am using this indicator from CodeBase) -

1.This broker is allowing to trade Bitcoin (BTC/USD) on Saturday and Sunday (according to specification of this symbol):

BTC/USD day of the week chart of Metatrader 5

2.And this broker is not allowing to trade BTC/USD on Saturday and Sunday:

BTC/USD day of the week chart of Metatrader 5

Specification of BTC/USD on FXChoice broker of Metatrader 5

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So, everything is related to the broker (and MetaQuotes is not a broker).

 
There are many brokers with MT5/MT4 integration that have crypto as futures. Is that what you need or are you looking for spot trading?
 
take care of it
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Is any broker to trade crypto with ea?
 
Djo #:
Is any broker to trade crypto with ea?

Recommendations about brokers are not allowed in this forum.

 
saeed111 #:

I work with a demo account with MetaTrader and I do not know why candles are not formed on Saturdays and Sundays and the chart is not complete in crypto

?

Same here I have issues
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