Crypto Currencies - page 3
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Where can I find the Crypto Currencies like 'Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin' ??
Send them all out!!
Some brokers are proposing cryptocurrencies for trading in Metatrader 5.
True but not the most trendy apart from BTC and ETH.
BTC soon UP or DOWN guys?
No they are not the same thing. Nickel, copper and and zinc are used to make coins. That does not make nickel or copper the same as a coin.
I suggest you do some research on your own to know the difference between blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
Where can I find the Crypto Currencies like 'Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin' ??
you can use Simple FX MT4