Experts: 5 MINUTES SCALPER
Author: Aharon Tzadik
I can't get a good result in backtesting...
your input data that showed in your backtest is not the same as your code
I can't get a good result in backtesting...
your input data that showed in your backtest is not the same as your code
I will fix that data on screenshot.
You're probably doing something wrong look at new screenshot.
When I set the lot size to 0.10,... it still trades 0.01 lots.
Am I able to trade 0.10 or other lot sizes?
Which parameters in the setting are PIPS, and which are in POINTS?
When I set the lot size to 0.10,... it still trades 0.01 lots.
Am I able to trade 0.10 or other lot sizes?
Which parameters in the setting are PIPS, and which are in POINTS?
All settings are in pips.
"How much pips to move sl" is the first move to prevent loss, it has small value,
and it is regardless of trailing stop.
For constant lots you need to set: "MaximumRisk=0" and use any lotsize you want.
Hi,
Here with I attached the EA which enter into the market with three EA conditions (555 Scalper.mq4,5 MIN SCALPING.mq4 and MADX-07.mq4). I request Please some one fine tune the parameters for this EA.
I attached the EA and setfile. Please backtest for all currency pairs with 1 MIN and 5 MIN time frame with lot size 0.01 and balance $100
Hi,
Here with I attached the EA which enter into the market with three EA conditions (555 Scalper.mq4,5 MIN SCALPING.mq4 and MADX-07.mq4). I request Please some one fine tune the parameters for this EA.
I attached the EA and setfile. Please backtest for all currency pairs with 1 MIN and 5 MIN time frame with lot size 0.01 and balance $100
Hello
You need to perform back test by your self,no one shuld do it for you !
How to perform back test:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
where is this vertion?
the download vertion is different
where is this vertion?
the download vertion is different
Hello
Every now and then I upgrade some of my EA's to make them more effective in live trading, this EA also has been upgraded and will be upgraded again in the near future , so the results of back testing may not be the same as you see in the chart, but maybe similar, you should not be alarmed by it and it is not some thing to be scared from, you need to perform your own back test and see how it works for you on demo account,good luck ;)
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5 MINUTES SCALPER:
5 MINUTES SCALPER EA works best on 5 minute time frame EUR/USD .
Author: Aharon Tzadik