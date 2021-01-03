Experts: 5 MINUTES SCALPER

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5 MINUTES SCALPER:

5 MINUTES SCALPER EA works best on 5 minute time frame EUR/USD .

5 MINUTES SCALPER

Author: Aharon Tzadik

[Deleted]  
Automated-Trading:

5 MINUTES SCALPER:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

I can't get a good result in backtesting...

your input data that showed in your backtest is not the same as your code

 
Ali Sabbaghi:

I can't get a good result in backtesting...

your input data that showed in your backtest is not the same as your code


 I will fix that data on screenshot.

You're probably doing something wrong look at new screenshot.

 

When I set the lot size to 0.10,... it still trades 0.01 lots.

Am I able to trade 0.10 or other lot sizes?


Which parameters in the setting are PIPS, and which are in POINTS?

 
Paul Mulcahy:

When I set the lot size to 0.10,... it still trades 0.01 lots.

Am I able to trade 0.10 or other lot sizes?


Which parameters in the setting are PIPS, and which are in POINTS?

All settings are in pips.
"How much pips to move sl" is the first move to prevent loss, it has small value,
and it is regardless of trailing stop.
For constant lots you need to set: "MaximumRisk=0" and use any lotsize you want.

 

Hi,

Here with I attached the EA which enter into the market with three EA conditions (555 Scalper.mq4,5 MIN SCALPING.mq4 and MADX-07.mq4). I request Please some one fine tune the parameters for this EA.

I attached the EA and setfile. Please backtest for all currency pairs with 1 MIN and 5 MIN time frame with lot size 0.01 and balance $100

Files:
3EA_ADX.mq4  55 kb
3EA_ADX_5MIN_EURUSD.set  3 kb
 
Brunda:

Hi,

Here with I attached the EA which enter into the market with three EA conditions (555 Scalper.mq4,5 MIN SCALPING.mq4 and MADX-07.mq4). I request Please some one fine tune the parameters for this EA.

I attached the EA and setfile. Please backtest for all currency pairs with 1 MIN and 5 MIN time frame with lot size 0.01 and balance $100

Hello

You need to perform back test by your self,no one shuld do it for you !

How to perform back test:

https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

 
Automated-Trading:

5 MINUTES SCALPER:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

where is this vertion?

the download vertion is different 

 
3543676814:

where is this vertion?

the download vertion is different 

Hello

Every now and then I upgrade some of my EA's to make them more effective in live trading, this EA also has been upgraded and will be upgraded again in the near future  , so the results of back testing may not be the same as you see in the chart, but maybe similar, you should not be alarmed by it and it is not some thing to be scared  from, you need to perform your own back test and see how it works for you on demo account,good luck ;)

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
assalaamu'alaikum, hi, allow me to do some back test and forward test too, Sir. I will update later. God bless you for sharing free EA. thanks.
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