Experts: RampokScalp - page 2
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Gentlemen, this EA works perfectly well in an account Cent eg broker InstaForex. The values shown here in this chart are in cents. I took the test starting with the value of $ 400 ($ 40 000 cents). The result is great.
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Well, I gave a small improvement in the code, such as the inclusion of magic number missing in the last version. Good trade at all.
need stop loss.. coz i've tes since 2009, ending drain like pic.. coz no SL there..http://codebase.mql4.com/c/codebase/2012/03/StrategyTester_small.gif
also need time filter.
actually have potential
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks
This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks
This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks
This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!
hello giulio
Same problem for me.
It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...
If Someone can help ?
Below result on 2006 :
Below results on 2010 :
Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks
This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!
hello giulio
does not open order on my mt4 (FBS)..
anybody can help ?