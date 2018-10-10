Experts: RampokScalp - page 2

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Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp v1.1
InstaForex-Contest.com (Build 432)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2011.01.03 00:00 - 2011.12.30 23:00 (2011.01.01 - 2011.12.31)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersOptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=40; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=3; Lots=0.3; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=11; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=11; Pips=15; SecureProfit=11; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; MagicNumber=1412956;

Bars in test75041Ticks modelled17076688Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0




Initial deposit40000.00



Total net profit312175.92Gross profit466880.92Gross loss-154705.00
Profit factor3.02Expected payoff75.97

Absolute drawdown4376.18Maximal drawdown69545.06 (53.06%)Relative drawdown53.06% (69545.06)

Total trades4109Short positions (won %)2550 (57.73%)Long positions (won %)1559 (63.95%)

Profit trades (% of total)2469 (60.09%)Loss trades (% of total)1640 (39.91%)
Largestprofit trade4000.00loss trade-1743.94
Averageprofit trade189.10loss trade-94.33
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)28 (3413.26)consecutive losses (loss in money)9 (-6262.24)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)15171.36 (16)consecutive loss (count of losses)-6262.24 (9)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses3



Gentlemen, this EA works perfectly well in an account Cent eg broker InstaForex. The values ​​shown here in this chart are in cents. I took the test starting with the value of $ 400 ($ 40 000 cents). The result is great.

 
Propriedade # copyright "Copyright © 2012, Rampok Mie"
# Propriedade do link "http://facebook.com/zvickyhac&quot;
extern corda OptionsEA = "Padrão settingan Tanpa MM";
extern double TakeProfit = 40;
extern int AccountisNormal = 0;
extern int mm = 0;
extern int risco = 3;
Lotes extern duplas = 0,1;
InitialStop extern double = 0;
TrailingStop extern duplo = 11;
DeviasiEnvelope extern duplo = 0,07;
extern MaxTrades int = 11;
extern Pips int = 15;
extern int SecureProfit = 11;
extern int AccountProtection = 1;
extern int OrderstoProtect = 3;
extern int MagicNumber = 1412956;
EURUSDPipValue duplo = 10;
GBPUSDPipValue duplo = 10;
USDCHFPipValue duplo = 10;
dobrar USDJPYPipValue = 9,715;
int OpenOrders = 0, cnt = 0;
int deslizamento = 5;
dupla sl = 0, tp = 0;
dupla BuyPrice = 0, SellPrice = 0;
dupla lotsi = 0, mylotsi = 0;
int mode = 0, myOrderType = 0;
bool ContinueOpening = True;
dupla LastPrice = 0;
int PreviousOpenOrders = 0;
Lucro duplo = 0;
int LastTicket = 0, LastType = 0;
dupla LastClosePrice = 0, LastLots = 0;
duplo pivot = 0;
dupla PipValue = 0;
string texto = "", text2 = "";
/ / -----------------------------------------
início int ()
{
/ / Int MagicNumber = 1412956;
/ / ----
if (AccountisNormal == 1)
{
if (mm! = 0) {lotsi = MathCeil (AccountBalance () * risk/10000);}
else {lotsi = Lotes;}
} Else {/ / então é mini
if (mm! = 0) {lotsi = MathCeil (AccountBalance () * risk/10000) / 10;}
else {lotsi = Lotes;}
}

if (lotsi> 100) {lotsi = 100;}
OpenOrders = 0;
para (cnt = 0; cnt <OrdersTotal (); cnt + +)
{
if (! OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
se continuar (OrderSymbol () = símbolo ()!);
if (OrderMagicNumber () = MagicNumber!) continue;
OpenOrders + +;
}
if (símbolo () == "EURUSD") {PipValue = EURUSDPipValue;}
if (símbolo () == "GBPUSD") {PipValue = GBPUSDPipValue;}
if (símbolo () == "USDJPY") {PipValue = USDJPYPipValue;}
if (símbolo () == "USDCHF") {PipValue = USDCHFPipValue;}
if (PipValue == 0) {PipValue = 5;}
if (PreviousOpenOrders> OpenOrders)
{
para (cnt = OrdersTotal (); cnt> = 0; cnt -)
{
if (! OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
se continuar (OrderSymbol () = símbolo ()!);
if (OrderMagicNumber () = MagicNumber!) continue;
mode = OrderType ();
if (modo == OP_BUY) {OrderClose (OrderTicket (), OrderLots (), OrderClosePrice () deslizamento, Azul);}
if (modo == OP_SELL) {OrderClose (OrderTicket (), OrderLots (), OrderClosePrice () deslizamento, Vermelho);}
return (0);
}
}

PreviousOpenOrders = OpenOrders;
if (OpenOrders> = MaxTrades)
{
ContinueOpening = False;
Else {}
ContinueOpening = True;
}

if (LastPrice == 0)
{
para (cnt = 0; cnt <OrdersTotal (); cnt + +)
{
if (! OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
se continuar (OrderSymbol () = símbolo ()!);
if (OrderMagicNumber () = MagicNumber!) continue;
mode = OrderType ();
LastPrice OrderOpenPrice = ();
if (mode == OP_BUY) {myOrderType = 2;}
if (mode == OP_SELL) {myOrderType = 1; }
}
}

if (OpenOrders <1)
{
myOrderType = 3;
/ / If (iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 0)> 0 e iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 0)> iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 1)), em seguida OrderType = 2;
if ((iEnvelopes (NULL, NULL, 15, MODE_SMA, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, DeviasiEnvelope, MODE_LOWER, 0)> Abrir [0]) && (iEnvelopes (null, null, 15, MODE_SMA, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, DeviasiEnvelope, MODE_LOWER, 0 ) Oferta <)) {myOrderType = 2;}
/ / If (iMACD (NULL, 0,14,26,9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 0)> iMACD (NULL, 0,14,26,9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 1)) {myOrderType = 2;}
/ / If (iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 0) <0 e iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 0) <iMACD (14,26,9, MODE_MAIN, 1)), em seguida OrderType = 1;
if ((iEnvelopes (NULL, NULL, 15, MODE_SMA, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, DeviasiEnvelope, MODE_UPPER, 0) <aberto [0]) && (iEnvelopes (null, null, 15, MODE_SMA, 0, PRICE_CLOSE, DeviasiEnvelope, MODE_UPPER, 0 )> Bid)) {myOrderType = 1;}
/ / If (iMACD (NULL, 0,14,26,9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 0) <iMACD (NULL, 0,14,26,9, PRICE_CLOSE, MODE_MAIN, 1)) {myOrderType = 1;}
}

/ / Robô Gedek
para (cnt = OrdersTotal (); cnt> = 0; cnt -)
{
if (! OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
se continuar (OrderSymbol () = símbolo ()!);
if (OrderMagicNumber () = MagicNumber!) continue;
if (OrderType () == OP_SELL)
{
if (TrailingStop> 0)
{
if (OrderOpenPrice ()-ASK> = (TrailingStop + Pips) Ponto *)
{
if (OrderStopLoss ()> (Pergunte Ponto + * TrailingStop))
{
return (0);
}
}
}
}
if (OrderType () == OP_BUY)
{
if (TrailingStop> 0)
{
if (BID-OrderOpenPrice ()> = (TrailingStop + Pips) Ponto *)
{
if (OrderStopLoss () <(Bid-Point * TrailingStop))
{
return (0);
}
}
}
}
}
Lucro = 0;
LastTicket = 0;
LastType = 0;
LastClosePrice = 0;
LastLots = 0;
para (cnt = 0; cnt <OrdersTotal (); cnt + +)
{
if (! OrderSelect (cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
se continuar (OrderSymbol () = símbolo ()!);
if (OrderMagicNumber () = MagicNumber!) continue;
LastTicket OrderTicket = ();
if (OrderType () == OP_BUY) {LastType OP_BUY =;}
if (OrderType () == OP_SELL) {LastType OP_SELL =;}
LastClosePrice OrderClosePrice = ();
LastLots OrderLots = ();
if (LastType OP_BUY ==)
{
/ / Lucro = Lucro + (Ord (cnt, VAL_CLOSEPRICE)-Ord (cnt, VAL_OPENPRICE)) * PipValue * Ord (cnt, VAL_LOTS);
if (OrderClosePrice () <OrderOpenPrice ())
{Lucro = Lucro (OrderOpenPrice ()-OrderClosePrice ()) * OrderLots () / Ponto;}
if (OrderClosePrice ()> OrderOpenPrice ())
{Lucro = Lucro + (OrderClosePrice ()-OrderOpenPrice ()) * OrderLots () / Point;}
}
if (LastType OP_SELL ==)
{
/ / Lucro = Lucro + (Ord (cnt, VAL_OPENPRICE)-Ord (cnt, VAL_CLOSEPRICE)) * PipValue * Ord (cnt, VAL_LOTS);
if (OrderClosePrice ()> OrderOpenPrice ())
{Lucro = Lucro (OrderClosePrice ()-OrderOpenPrice ()) * OrderLots () / Ponto;}
if (OrderClosePrice () <OrderOpenPrice ())
{Lucro = Lucro + (OrderOpenPrice ()-OrderClosePrice ()) * OrderLots () / Point;}
}
/ / Imprime (Symbol, ":", lucro, ",", LastLots);
}
Lucro = Lucro * PipValue;
text2 = "Resultado: $" + DoubleToStr (Resultado, 2) + "+ / -";
if (OpenOrders AccountProtection> = (MaxTrades-OrderstoProtect) && == 1)
{
/ / Imprime (Symbol, ":", o Lucro);
if (Lucro> = SecureProfit)
{
OrderClose (LastTicket, LastLots, LastClosePrice, deslizamento, amarelo);
ContinueOpening = False;
return (0);
}
}

if (! IsTesting ())
{
if (myOrderType == 3) {text = "Não há condições para abrir comércios";}
else {text = "";}
Comentário ("LastPrice =", LastPrice ", anteriores pedidos em aberto =", PreviousOpenOrders ", \ abertura nContinua =", ContinueOpening ", OrderType =", myOrderType ", \ n", text2, "\ nLots =", lotsi " \ n ", texto);
}

if (myOrderType == 1 && ContinueOpening)
{
if ((BID-LastPrice)> Pips = * Ponto | | OpenOrders <1)
{
SellPrice = Proposta;
LastPrice = 0;
if (TakeProfit == 0) {tp = 0;}
else {tp = SellPrice-TakeProfit Point *;}
if (InitialStop == 0) {sl = 0;}
else {sl = SellPrice + InitialStop Point *;}
if (OpenOrders! = 0)
{
mylotsi = lotsi;
para (cnt = 1; cnt <= OpenOrders; cnt + +)
{
if (MaxTrades> 12) {mylotsi = NormalizeDouble (mylotsi * 1.5,2);}
else {mylotsi = NormalizeDouble (mylotsi * 2,2);}
}
} Else {mylotsi = lotsi;}
if (mylotsi> 100) {mylotsi = 100;}
OrderSend (Symbol (), OP_SELL, mylotsi, SellPrice, derrapagem, sl, tp, NULL, MagicNumber, 0, Red);
return (0);
}
}
if (myOrderType == 2 && ContinueOpening)
{
if ((LastPrice-ASK)> = pips * Ponto | | OpenOrders <1)
{
BuyPrice = Peça;
LastPrice = 0;
if (TakeProfit == 0) {tp = 0;}
else {tp = BuyPrice + TakeProfit Point *;}
if (InitialStop == 0) {sl = 0;}
else {sl = BuyPrice-InitialStop Point *;}
if (OpenOrders! = 0) {
mylotsi = lotsi;
para (cnt = 1; cnt <= OpenOrders; cnt + +)
{
if (MaxTrades> 12) {mylotsi = NormalizeDouble (mylotsi * 1.5,2);}
else {mylotsi = NormalizeDouble (mylotsi * 2,2);}
}
} Else {mylotsi = lotsi;}
if (mylotsi> 100) {mylotsi = 100;}
OrderSend (Symbol (), OP_BUY, mylotsi, BuyPrice, derrapagem, sl, tp, NULL, MagicNumber, 0, Azul);
return (0);
}
}

/ / ----
return (0);
}

/ / + ----------------------------------------------- ------------------- +

Well, I gave a small improvement in the code, such as the inclusion of magic number missing in the last version. Good trade at all.

 

need stop loss.. coz i've tes since 2009, ending drain like pic.. coz no SL there..

http://codebase.mql4.com/c/codebase/2012/03/StrategyTester_small.gif


also need time filter.

actually have potential

 

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :


 
Alfan83:

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :



Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks

 
david083:
Alfan83:

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :



Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks

This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!

 
david083:
david083:
Alfan83:

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :


Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks

This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!


 
david083:
david083:
david083:
Alfan83:

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :


Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks

This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!


Hello, rampkscalp tested in demo modified parameters, as in all things in life whowant nothing too short, you have to start slowly with lots to not be with the bill died doing well the accounts and use a cross with a defined range, I used eurousdseen working in a certain range and therefore even if you stay outside with lotsright here falls safely carry one-year trial lids want to copy the parameters found them on the test.
hello giulio
 
iw2ktl:
david083:
david083:
david083:
Alfan83:

Same problem for me.

It Work well on certain period (here a sample on 2006 on Euro/USD with 5000 Euros to start => 200 000 at the end on 6 months !!! But on other period... rampok dont stop some trade losing all the money...

If Someone can help ?

Below result on 2006 :

Below results on 2010 :


Having tested this on Demo and Live account, this can be very dangerous! Ranging is fine, but if the market goes in a trend for a long period, this EA,s doesn’t stop! In fact due to the martingale, it can be from 0.1 to 6.4 in the blink of an eye! But if anyone has mastered the setting inputs on this EA, regarding the stop, please share the settings. Thanks

This link is a live account which has just been wiped out using rampokscalp 14th September 2012, one trade ran for 7 days, but this code has no stop!!


Hello, rampkscalp tested in demo modified parameters, as in all things in life whowant nothing too short, you have to start slowly with lots to not be with the bill died doing well the accounts and use a cross with a defined range, I used eurousdseen working in a certain range and therefore even if you stay outside with lotsright here falls safely carry one-year trial lids want to copy the parameters found them on the test.
hello giulio

Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp_eurousd_H1_
GKFX-FX-CFD Live (Build 509)

SimboloEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periodo4 Ore (H4) 2013.01.01 23:00 - 2013.11.29 20:00 (2013.01.01 - 2013.12.01)
ModelloOgni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
ParametriOptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=0; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=2; Lots=0.02; InitialStop=10000; TrailingStop=150; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=6; Pips=1000; SecureProfit=1200; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3;
Barre sotto esame2477Ticks adoperati per il modello10777861Qualita' del modello75.10%
Errori di grafici10
Deposito iniziale3000.00
Profitto totale netto1680.02Profitto lordo2617.32Perdita lorda-937.30
Fattore di profitto (profit factor)2.79Ricompensa attesa24.71
Drawdown assoluto219.10Drawdown massimo948.68 (21.95%)Drawdown relativo21.95% (948.68)
Operazioni totali68Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)36 (61.11%)Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)32 (68.75%)
Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)44 (64.71%)Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)24 (35.29%)
Il piu' grandeoperazione con profito330.88operazione in perdita-78.80
Mediaoperazione con profito59.48operazione in perdita-39.05
Massimovincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)13 (444.92)perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)3 (-215.70)
Massimaleprofitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)444.92 (13)perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)-215.70 (3)
Mediavincite consecutive3perdite consecutive2
 

does not open order on my mt4 (FBS)..

anybody can help ?

12
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