Experts: RampokScalp

New comment
 

RampokScalp:

The Martingale with Envelope indicator.

Author: Taufiqurrachman Assauqi

[Deleted]  

Hi, thanks for share your EA:

Pair?

TF?

Lordorly

 

intresting to see it in action...

but there is no magicnumber and no support for ECN accounts...

code to be improved...

[Deleted]  
How many years did you test it?
 

Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp
AlpariUK-Demo-Pro (Build 409)

Simbolo EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periodo 5 Minuti (M5) 2012.03.01 00:00 - 2012.03.23 21:55 (2012.03.01 - 2012.03.25)
Modello Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
Parametri OptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=40; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=3; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=11; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=11; Pips=15; SecureProfit=11; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3;
Barre sotto esame 5824 Ticks adoperati per il modello 1299602 Qualita' del modello n/a
Errori di grafici 254
Deposito iniziale 10000.00
Profitto totale netto -8700.30 Profitto lordo 3846.10 Perdita lorda -12546.40
Fattore di profitto (profit factor) 0.31 Ricompensa attesa -50.00
Drawdown assoluto 8700.30 Drawdown massimo 10334.20 (88.83%) Drawdown relativo 88.83% (10334.20)
Operazioni totali 174 Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %) 52 (57.69%) Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %) 122 (40.16%)
Operazioni con profitto (% del totale) 79 (45.40%) Operazioni in perdita (% del totale) 95 (54.60%)
Il piu' grande operazione con profito 256.00 operazione in perdita -4979.20
Media operazione con profito 48.68 operazione in perdita -132.07
Massimo vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro) 10 (302.60) perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro) 8 (-10334.20)
Massimale profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite) 369.50 (6) perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite) -10334.20 (8)
Media vincite consecutive 4 perdite consecutive 5

2012.03.24 19:00:21 2012.03.02 16:07 rampokScalp: stopped because of Stop Out

Trading system opened positions, starting by 0.1 to 12,80 lots and all without stop loss.

Test fails starting by 0.01 lots, too...

 
Hii all,, that EA robot tested with broker digit 4, broker instaforex see the real test http://www.mt4i.com/users/zvickyhac sorry my english bad
 

testing for 2 weeks on demo account non stop.

3k profit, everything is default.

Not bad.

[Deleted]  
can you make it auto trade? this ea only work when i mark allow manual conforimation box
[Deleted]  
aeronauta75:

Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp
AlpariUK-Demo-Pro (Build 409)

Simbolo EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periodo 5 Minuti (M5) 2012.03.01 00:00 - 2012.03.23 21:55 (2012.03.01 - 2012.03.25)
Modello Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
Parametri OptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=40; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=3; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=11; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=11; Pips=15; SecureProfit=11; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3;
Barre sotto esame 5824 Ticks adoperati per il modello 1299602 Qualita' del modello n/a
Errori di grafici 254
Deposito iniziale 10000.00
Profitto totale netto -8700.30 Profitto lordo 3846.10 Perdita lorda -12546.40
Fattore di profitto (profit factor) 0.31 Ricompensa attesa -50.00
Drawdown assoluto 8700.30 Drawdown massimo 10334.20 (88.83%) Drawdown relativo 88.83% (10334.20)
Operazioni totali 174 Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %) 52 (57.69%) Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %) 122 (40.16%)
Operazioni con profitto (% del totale) 79 (45.40%) Operazioni in perdita (% del totale) 95 (54.60%)
Il piu' grande operazione con profito 256.00 operazione in perdita -4979.20
Media operazione con profito 48.68 operazione in perdita -132.07
Massimo vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro) 10 (302.60) perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro) 8 (-10334.20)
Massimale profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite) 369.50 (6) perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite) -10334.20 (8)
Media vincite consecutive 4 perdite consecutive 5

2012.03.24 19:00:21 2012.03.02 16:07 rampokScalp: stopped because of Stop Out

Trading system opened positions, starting by 0.1 to 12,80 lots and all without stop loss.

Test fails starting by 0.01 lots, too...


Why does there always have stop out among backtest? Could that happen on real account?
[Deleted]  
zvickyhac:
Hii all,, that EA robot tested with broker digit 4, broker instaforex see the real test http://www.mt4i.com/users/zvickyhac sorry my english bad

i think there are some more rooms for improvement. Anyone want to improve it? I am not coder so i cant :D
[Deleted]  
i think there are some more rooms for improvement. Anyone want to improve it? I am not coder so i cant :D
12
New comment