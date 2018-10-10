Experts: RampokScalp
Hi, thanks for share your EA:
Pair?
TF?
Lordorly
intresting to see it in action...
but there is no magicnumber and no support for ECN accounts...
code to be improved...
How many years did you test it?
Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp
AlpariUK-Demo-Pro (Build 409)
|Simbolo
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periodo
|5 Minuti (M5) 2012.03.01 00:00 - 2012.03.23 21:55 (2012.03.01 - 2012.03.25)
|Modello
|Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
|Parametri
|OptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=40; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=3; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=11; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=11; Pips=15; SecureProfit=11; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3;
|Barre sotto esame
|5824
|Ticks adoperati per il modello
|1299602
|Qualita' del modello
|n/a
|Errori di grafici
|254
|Deposito iniziale
|10000.00
|Profitto totale netto
|-8700.30
|Profitto lordo
|3846.10
|Perdita lorda
|-12546.40
|Fattore di profitto (profit factor)
|0.31
|Ricompensa attesa
|-50.00
|Drawdown assoluto
|8700.30
|Drawdown massimo
|10334.20 (88.83%)
|Drawdown relativo
|88.83% (10334.20)
|Operazioni totali
|174
|Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)
|52 (57.69%)
|Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)
|122 (40.16%)
|Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)
|79 (45.40%)
|Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)
|95 (54.60%)
|Il piu' grande
|operazione con profito
|256.00
|operazione in perdita
|-4979.20
|Media
|operazione con profito
|48.68
|operazione in perdita
|-132.07
|Massimo
|vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)
|10 (302.60)
|perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)
|8 (-10334.20)
|Massimale
|profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)
|369.50 (6)
|perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)
|-10334.20 (8)
|Media
|vincite consecutive
|4
|perdite consecutive
|5
2012.03.24 19:00:21 2012.03.02 16:07 rampokScalp: stopped because of Stop Out
Trading system opened positions, starting by 0.1 to 12,80 lots and all without stop loss.
Hii all,, that EA robot tested with broker digit 4, broker instaforex see the real test http://www.mt4i.com/users/zvickyhac sorry my english bad
testing for 2 weeks on demo account non stop.
3k profit, everything is default.
Not bad.
can you make it auto trade? this ea only work when i mark allow manual conforimation box
aeronauta75:
Strategy Tester Report
rampokScalp
AlpariUK-Demo-Pro (Build 409)
|Simbolo
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periodo
|5 Minuti (M5) 2012.03.01 00:00 - 2012.03.23 21:55 (2012.03.01 - 2012.03.25)
|Modello
|Ogni tick (il metodo precissimo sulla base di tutti gli intervalli di tempo minimi)
|Parametri
|OptionsEA="settingan Default Tanpa MM"; TakeProfit=40; AccountisNormal=0; mm=0; risk=3; Lots=0.1; InitialStop=0; TrailingStop=11; DeviasiEnvelope=0.07; MaxTrades=11; Pips=15; SecureProfit=11; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3;
|Barre sotto esame
|5824
|Ticks adoperati per il modello
|1299602
|Qualita' del modello
|n/a
|Errori di grafici
|254
|Deposito iniziale
|10000.00
|Profitto totale netto
|-8700.30
|Profitto lordo
|3846.10
|Perdita lorda
|-12546.40
|Fattore di profitto (profit factor)
|0.31
|Ricompensa attesa
|-50.00
|Drawdown assoluto
|8700.30
|Drawdown massimo
|10334.20 (88.83%)
|Drawdown relativo
|88.83% (10334.20)
|Operazioni totali
|174
|Posizioni al ribasso (vincite %)
|52 (57.69%)
|Posizioni al rialzo (vincite %)
|122 (40.16%)
|Operazioni con profitto (% del totale)
|79 (45.40%)
|Operazioni in perdita (% del totale)
|95 (54.60%)
|Il piu' grande
|operazione con profito
|256.00
|operazione in perdita
|-4979.20
|Media
|operazione con profito
|48.68
|operazione in perdita
|-132.07
|Massimo
|vincite consecutive (profitto in denaro)
|10 (302.60)
|perdite consecutive (perdita in denaro)
|8 (-10334.20)
|Massimale
|profitto consecutivo (numero delle vincite)
|369.50 (6)
|perdita consecutiva (numero delle perdite)
|-10334.20 (8)
|Media
|vincite consecutive
|4
|perdite consecutive
|5
2012.03.24 19:00:21 2012.03.02 16:07 rampokScalp: stopped because of Stop Out
Trading system opened positions, starting by 0.1 to 12,80 lots and all without stop loss.
Why does there always have stop out among backtest? Could that happen on real account?
zvickyhac:
Hii all,, that EA robot tested with broker digit 4, broker instaforex see the real test http://www.mt4i.com/users/zvickyhac sorry my english bad
Hii all,, that EA robot tested with broker digit 4, broker instaforex see the real test http://www.mt4i.com/users/zvickyhac sorry my english bad
i think there are some more rooms for improvement. Anyone want to improve it? I am not coder so i cant :D
i think there are some more rooms for improvement. Anyone want to improve it? I am not coder so i cant :D
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RampokScalp:
Author: Taufiqurrachman Assauqi