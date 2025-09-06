Problem with login into my mql5 account, please help !!
Problem with login into my mql5 account, please help !!
If you are able to post this, then you were successful in logging into the site. Or did you mean on your MetaTrader terminal?
Mr Fernando, its a mission for me to login, when ever I login into my mql5 web account, it decide to kick me out after 10 to 20 second, as I'm writing to you it has already kick me out, it seem as if my session keep on expiring after 10 to 20 second, I'm having trouble to even post this as I find alternative way to copy the message and post quickly as soon as I login, before the site kick me out.
I will appreciate also if anyone in the admin or the moderator on this site can address my issue. I'm having a serious problem.
Mr Fernando, its a mission for me to login, when ever I login into my mql5 web account, it decide to kick me out after 10 to 20 second, as I'm writing to you it has already kick me out, it seem as if my session keep on expiring after 10 to 20 second, I'm having trouble to even post this as I find alternative way to copy the message and post quickly as soon as I login, before the site kick me out.
I will appreciate also if anyone in the admin or the moderator on this site can address my issue. I'm having a serious problem.
Maybe you have a problem with your browser, or maybe it keeps deleting cookies or session ids, or your internet connection keeps changing IP address with a very high frequency.
Try a different browser, or PC or from a different ISP or location to see if the problem is on your end!
Maybe you have a problem with your browser, or maybe it keeps deleting cookies or session ids, or your internet connection keeps changing IP address with a very high frequency.
Try a different browser, or PC or from a different ISP or location to see if the problem is on your end!
Mr Fernando, I try to verify if my IP address was changing at a very high frequency, by typing IPconfig in command prompt and I noticed that my IP address is still the same. I have tried to even use the non-preferable browser " internet explorer " => " Microsoft Edge" and I still experience the same problem.
It could be the cookies or session.
Mr Fernando, I try to verify if my IP address was changing at a very high frequency, by typing IPconfig in command prompt and I noticed that my IP address is still the same. I have tried to even use the non-preferable browser " internet explorer " => " Microsoft Edge" and I still experience the same problem.
It could be the cookies or session.
IPConfig will not help you because you will be using an internal IP always when using a router. The IP changes I refer to are the external ones assigned by your ISP to your router as most use dynamic addressing.
Try from another location or PC (maybe from a friend's).
Have an IT technician have a look at your PC and evaluated your ISP connection.
IPConfig will not help you because you will be using an internal IP always when using a router. The IP changes I refer to are the external ones assigned by your ISP to your router as most use dynamic addressing.
Try from another location or PC (maybe from a friend's).
I'm far from home, I'm making use of a modem in order to have direct connection to the internet.
Then disable the "Control session by IP" in your settings:
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Problem with login into my mql5 account, please help !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.16 11:48
Alternatively, disable the IP binding control in your profile security settings:
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Problem with login into my mql5 account, please help !!