Trouble logging into live account
I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up.
When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?
Thanks
Lucas
On those empty charts, try right-click->refresh. Or press page-up a few times... you just need to force metatrader to retrieve more data from the server.
Try to close the charts before connecting to real account, and open them once again after you connected to the real.
I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up.
When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?
Thanks
Lucas
Check that you have those currency pairs enabled in your trading account (MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols).
Cannot find my Live account or my money having trouble logging in change my password still does not work
If not so - contact with your broker (this forum is related to the discussion about software, and we all have nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.
As to demo account so many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only (if it is your case so create the other demo account by suign desktop Metatrader).
Use desktop Metatrader and find your live (real money) account.
If not so - contact with your broker (this forum is related to the discussion about software, and we all have nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.
As to demo account so many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only (if it is your case so create the other demo account by suign desktop Metatrader).
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I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up.
When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?
Thanks
Lucas