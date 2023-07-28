Trouble logging into live account

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I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up. Screen shot

When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?

Thanks 

Lucas

 
Lucas75_75:

I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up.

When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?

Thanks 

Lucas

On those empty charts, try right-click->refresh. Or press page-up a few times... you just need to force metatrader to retrieve more data from the server.

 
It may be happened when the simbol name is different on real account compare with the demo.
Try to close the charts before connecting to real account, and open them once again after you connected to the real.
 
Lucas75_75:

I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank and when i click on one of my templates some of my indicators do not show up.

When i click on indicator list on a chart it will say that the indicator is there but i don't see it on the chart. The indicators work perfectly on my demo account and the live account is with the same broker so i feel like there should be no problem. Is there something that i'm missing?

Thanks 

Lucas

Check that you have those currency pairs enabled in your trading account (MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols).

 
I have a demo account on MetaTrader. I have recently deleted it because I was trying to add a live account. Now I can't create another account with the same email. Can someone help me
 
I also created another account with another email. Now that I add the account on MetaTrader. I dont see any charts or anything
 
Cannot find my Live account or my money having trouble logging in change my password still does not work
 
justin63 Cherry #:
Cannot find my Live account or my money having trouble logging in change my password still does not work
Use desktop Metatrader and find your live (real money) account.
If not so - contact with your broker (this forum is related to the discussion about software, and we all have nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.

As to demo account so many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only (if it is your case so create the other demo account by suign desktop Metatrader).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Use desktop Metatrader and find your live (real money) account.
If not so - contact with your broker (this forum is related to the discussion about software, and we all have nothing to do with any broker, any trading accounts and any money for trading.

As to demo account so many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only (if it is your case so create the other demo account by suign desktop Metatrader).
I can get on demo account can't figure out how to get back to Live account I don't have a broker
 
justin63 Cherry #:
I can get on demo account can't figure out how to get back to Live account I don't have a broker

If you don't have a broker then you don't have a real account, Metaquotes MT5 teminal only offers demo practice accounts.

 
I am having trouble when i login to my live trading account from my demo. When i login to my live account my charts are mostly blank 
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