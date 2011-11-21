Experts: e-PSI@MultiSET
- Average = sum / count
fda_AvarageCandle[0] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1); fda_AvarageCandle[1] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1);
int li_pips = li_cmd * (OrderClosePrice() - OrderOpenPrice()) / gd_Point;On a 5 digit broker a pip is not a point
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. int pips2points; // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points double pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.015 0.0150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits % 2 == 1){ // DE30=1/JPY=3/EURUSD=5 forum.mql4.com/43064#515262 pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
if (DayOfWeek() == ar_BadDay[li_DAY])forum.mql4.com/33851 reports DayOfWeek() always returns 5 in the tester. I only use the Time* versions. TimeDayOfWeek(Time[0])
extern string BadDay = "0"; // Плохие дни недели для работы (через ",") extern string BadTime = "0"; // Плохое время для работы (через ",")While your version allows multiple times and days, they can't be optimized in the tester. My version allows start/stop time and multiple days.
- Average = sum / count
fda_AvarageCandle[0] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1); fda_AvarageCandle[1] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1);
int li_pips = li_cmd * (OrderClosePrice() - OrderOpenPrice()) / gd_Point;On a 5 digit broker a pip is not a point
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. int pips2points; // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points double pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.015 0.0150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits % 2 == 1){ // DE30=1/JPY=3/EURUSD=5 forum.mql4.com/43064#515262 pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
if (DayOfWeek() == ar_BadDay[li_DAY])forum.mql4.com/33851 reports DayOfWeek() always returns 5 in the tester. I only use the Time* versions. TimeDayOfWeek(Time[0])
extern string BadDay = "0"; // Плохие дни недели для работы (через ",") extern string BadTime = "0"; // Плохое время для работы (через ",")While your version allows multiple times and days, they can't be optimized in the tester. My version allows start/stop time and multiple days.
And a solution can always be a few - and all at once right!
Exemple:
fda_AvarageCandle[0] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1); fda_AvarageCandle[1] /= (li_cnt_Bar - 1);
because for
for (int li_BAR = 1; li_BAR < li_cnt_Bar; li_BAR++)
How many elements between 1 and (li_cnt_Bar - 1)???
Digits 4 or 5 is calculated here:
if (gi_Digits == 3 || gi_Digits == 5) {gi_Decimal = 10;} TakeProfit *= gi_Decimal; gd_TP = TakeProfit * gd_Point; StopLoss *= gi_Decimal; gd_SL = StopLoss * gd_Point; ProfitMIN *= gi_Decimal; Dopusk *= gi_Decimal; gd_dopusk = Dopusk * gd_Point; Slippage *= gi_Decimal; gd_step = 1 * gi_Decimal * gd_Point;
if (DayOfWeek() == ar_BadDay[li_DAY])Not tested, but to correct.if (TimeDayOfWeek (gdt_curTime) == ar_BadDay[li_DAY])
Hi, Thanks for sharing. Always worth the effort to get as good a modelling as possible. 99% tells a different story on EURUSD H1.
There is a good article at http://eareview.net/tick-data and several others if you google for 99% MT4 backtesting.
Cheers
Brooky
Hi, Thanks for sharing. Always worth the effort to get as good a modelling as possible. 99% tells a different story on EURUSD H1.
There is a good article at http://eareview.net/tick-data and several others if you google for 99% MT4 backtesting.
Cheers
Brooky
This version of the advisor in the tester NOT OPTIMIZE!
This is (currently Advisor) is only one part of the whole system.
P.S. NEVER work "at every tick" - my personal Opinion!
Hi, Thanks for sharing. Always worth the effort to get as good a modelling as possible. 99% tells a different story on EURUSD H1.
There is a good article at http://eareview.net/tick-data and several others if you google for 99% MT4 backtesting.
Cheers
Brooky
This version of the advisor in the tester NOT OPTIMIZE!
This is (currently Advisor) is only one part of the whole system.
P.S. NEVER work "at every tick" - my personal Opinion!
Well I must say I have never been called Illiterate before.
I obviously have no idea what I am doing after all these years http://www.Brooky-Indicators.com
As usual I offered the 99& modelling link as a possible assistance in you achieving your goals as I have offered many of my indicators for free which have been downloaded over 30,000 times.
Good luck with your endevours.
Cheers
Brooky
brooky29:
Well I must say I have never been called Illiterate before.
I obviously have no idea what I am doing after all these years http://www.Brooky-Indicators.com
As usual I offered the 99& modelling link as a possible assistance in you achieving your goals as I have offered many of my indicators for free which have been downloaded over 30,000 times.
Good luck with your endevours.
Cheers
Brooky
Good luck.
hi, there are modifed Ea And profitable codebase.mql4.com/5762
For enthusiasts of extreme!
I do not meant to put this version of the advisor on several instruments simultaneously on a single account and, accordingly, global variables, this Advisor does not have a specific prefix that with the joint work of several advisers made not predictable consequences in the final result...
For enthusiasts of extreme!
I do not meant to put this version of the advisor on several instruments simultaneously on a single account and, accordingly, global variables, this Advisor does not have a specific prefix that with the joint work of several advisers made not predictable consequences in the final result...
Can you make a reverse version or a reverse option of your e-PSI@MultiSET.mq4, now when the market breaks out up, it places sell orders and you have to wait until
the market comes back and if not you will lose, why don´t go with the market and run two version of your e-PSI the original (a taste of martingale) and parallel
the reverse version. I am not a coder, if you can change your code, it yould be great.
For enthusiasts of extreme!
I do not meant to put this version of the advisor on several instruments simultaneously on a single account and, accordingly, global variables, this Advisor does not have a specific prefix that with the joint work of several advisers made not predictable consequences in the final result...
Can you make a reverse version or a reverse option of your e-PSI@MultiSET.mq4, now when the market breaks out up, it places sell orders and you have to wait until
the market comes back and if not you will lose, why don´t go with the market and run two version of your e-PSI the original (a taste of martingale) and parallel
the reverse version. I am not a coder, if you can change your code, it yould be great.
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e-PSI@MultiSET:
Author: TarasBY