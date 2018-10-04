Each day High and Low Values of Index indicator.
Hello,
I am working on an index indicator based from this one :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9780
I really need to get the HIGH and LOW's values (from the subwindow) of each day then i will be able to draw boxes (with OBJ_RECTANGLE).
I know how to get it from the price's chart to draw boxes on the cross, but i want to do the same on the indicator (in the subwindow), then i can compare cross boxes with indexes boxes.
Heres is the result i want to get (subwindow indicator's boxes are drawn by hand) :
To get the high and low from the chart is now easy for me, something like this :
Kind regards.
Two loops.
Pseudo code looks like this:
for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars
At start of new day:
for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)
{
double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);
double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);
}
From your picture, it appears Lookback would be 24 as you are on the H1 chart.
Two loops.
Pseudo code looks like this:
for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars
At start of new day:
for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)
{
double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);
double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);
}
From your picture, it appears Lookback would be 24 as you are on the H1 chart.
I wil take a look.
NB : my lookback is 20.
Thank you.
NB : my lookback is 20.
However many bars/values you have in each box.
for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars
At start of new day:
for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)
{
double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);
double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);
}
I looked at your code.
I need you to help me further very please.
If i am right, here is the idea :
//| ---------------------------+ //| for chart's price | //| ---------------------------+ for(int id=0;id<Days_To_Process;id++) { string tname=TimeToString(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1)); datetime t_Start=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1); datetime t_End=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+0); double high=iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1); double low=iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1); // --- then i draw my rectangles on the main chart window My_Draw_Rectangle_Function(subwindow, // the subwindow "Chart_Rectangles_Day_High_Low"+tname, // the name t_Start, // time1 high, // price1 t_End, // time2 low); // price2 } //| ---------------------------+ //| for subwindow's values | //| ---------------------------+ for(int id=0;id<Days_To_Process;id++) { string tname=TimeToString(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1)); datetime t_Start=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1); datetime t_End=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+0); double high=MathMax(high,value[id]); // --- inspired by your code double low=MathMin(low,value[id]); // --- inspired by your code // --- then i draw my rectangles in the subwindow My_Draw_Rectangle_Function(subwindow, // the subwindow "Subwindow_Rectangles_Day_High_Low"+tname, // the name t_Start, // time1 high, // price1 t_End, // time2 low); // price2 } // Now, how can I get the "value" ?
But, with my actual skills, i don't know how to get the "values" (high and low of the indicator for each day).
The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int begin=!prev_calculated?iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Days-2)):rates_total-prev_calculated; int day=Days-2,shift,max,min; for(int i=begin;i>0 && !_StopFlag;i-=1440/_Period) { max=min=i+1; for(int k=(shift=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,day+1)));k>i;k--) { if(high[k]>high[max]) //replace with buffer[] max=k; if(low[k]<low[min]) //replace with buffer[] min=k; } for(int k=shift;k>i;k--) { HighBuffer[k]=high[max]; LowBuffer[k]=low[min]; } day--; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
But, with my actual skills, i don't know how to get the "values" (high and low of the indicator for each day).
Marco's answer is right on.
Why don't you read the indicator buffers ?
Why don't you read the indicator buffers ?
Marco's answer is right on.
how can it be ?
it all refers to native/primitive indicator's function in mql (like iRSI, iStochastic...etc)
Can you give me more please ?
EDIT :
maybe with this (?) : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/ihighest
// ---
The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().
I will take a look. It seems to be what i want.
I will try.
// ---
thank you all
how can it be ?
it all refers to native/primitive indicator's function in mql (like iRSI, iStochastic...etc)
Can you give me more please ?
I don't know much about MQL4 indicators. Accessing buffers in MQL5 is pretty straightforward and logical.
This looks like it will lead you to the correct answer for MQL4.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/136819
- 2011.11.27
- www.mql5.com
The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().
//|------------------------------------------------------+
//| Where i am so far (still need your help, very please)|
//| -----------------------------------------------------+
// --- calculation
// --- Index calculation
for(int i=limit; i>=0; i--)
{
// --- close
ExtMapBuffer1[i]=1
*MathPow(iClose("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iClose("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
// --- high
ExtMapBuffer2[i]=1
*MathPow(iHigh("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iHigh("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
// --- low
ExtMapBuffer3[i]=1
*MathPow(iLow("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
*MathPow(iLow("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
}
//|-----------------------------------------+
//| subwindow day ranges test from mql help |
//|-----------------------------------------+
int Days=20; // I suppose this is the "day to process" int ?
int begin=!prev_calculated?iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Days-2)):rates_total-prev_calculated;
int day=Days-2,shift,max,min;
for(int i=begin;i>0 && !_StopFlag;i-=1440/_Period)
{
max=min=i+1;
for(int k=(shift=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,day+1)));k>i;k--)
{
if(high[k]>high[max]) //replace with buffer[] //|-----------------------------------------+
max=k; //| Above are my calculated buffers. |
if(low[k]<low[min]) //replace with buffer[] //| What need to be replaced |
min=k; //| by what buffers please ? |
} //|-----------------------------------------+
for(int k=shift;k>i;k--)
{ //|-----------------------------------------+
HighBuffer[k]=high[max]; //| And here too. I move forward with your |
LowBuffer[k]=low[min]; //| help but i am still lost. |
} //|-----------------------------------------+
day--;
}
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Hello,
I am working on an index indicator based from this one :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9780
I really need to get the HIGH and LOW's values (from the subwindow) of each day then i will be able to draw boxes (with OBJ_RECTANGLE).
I know how to get it from the price's chart to draw boxes on the cross, but i want to do the same on the indicator (in the subwindow), then i can compare cross boxes with indexes boxes.
Heres is the result i want to get (subwindow indicator's boxes are drawn by hand) :
To get the high and low from the chart is now easy for me, something like this :
Kind regards.