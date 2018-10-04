Each day High and Low Values of Index indicator.

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Hello,
I am working on an index indicator based from this one :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9780

I really need to get the HIGH and LOW's values (from the subwindow) of each day then i will be able to draw boxes (with OBJ_RECTANGLE).
I know how to get it from the price's chart to draw boxes on the cross, but i want to do the same on the indicator (in the subwindow), then i can compare cross boxes with indexes boxes.

Heres is the result i want to get (subwindow indicator's boxes are drawn by hand) :

To get the high and low from the chart is now easy for me, something like this :

for(int id=0;id<Days_To_Process;id++)
        {
            tname=TimeToString(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1));
            t_Start=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
            t_End=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+0);
            high=iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
            low=iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
            open=iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
            close=iClose(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);

// ...etc

        }
// It gets the high and low of each day from the chart's price.
// But how to get the "iHigh" and "iLow" 's value from the subwindow ?

Kind regards.

EURX : Euro Currency Index
EURX : Euro Currency Index
  • www.mql5.com
Данный индикатор вычисляет и показывает индекс евро и скользящую и экспоненциальную средние. Для того, чтобы индикатор работал, нужно чтобы брокер предоставлял котировки по парам EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURSEK. Код для индикатора взят из http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/9397 . Формулы для расчета взяты из...
 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

Hello,
I am working on an index indicator based from this one :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9780

I really need to get the HIGH and LOW's values (from the subwindow) of each day then i will be able to draw boxes (with OBJ_RECTANGLE).
I know how to get it from the price's chart to draw boxes on the cross, but i want to do the same on the indicator (in the subwindow), then i can compare cross boxes with indexes boxes.

Heres is the result i want to get (subwindow indicator's boxes are drawn by hand) :

To get the high and low from the chart is now easy for me, something like this :

Kind regards.

Two loops.

Pseudo code looks like this:

for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars

At start of new day:

for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)

{

    double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);

    double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);

}

From your picture, it appears Lookback would be 24 as you are on the H1 chart.

 
Anthony Garot:

Two loops.

Pseudo code looks like this:

for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars

At start of new day:

for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)

{

    double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);

    double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);

}

From your picture, it appears Lookback would be 24 as you are on the H1 chart.

I wil take a look.
NB : my lookback is 20.

Thank you.

 
Thierry Ramaniraka:


NB : my lookback is 20.

However many bars/values you have in each box.

 
Anthony Garot:

for(int i=pos;i<rates_total - 1 && !IsStopped();i++) . . . loops over all bars

At start of new day:

for ( int j=i-Lookback + 1; j<i+1; j++)

{

    double hi = MathMax(hi,value[j]);

    double lo = MathMin(lo,value[j]);

}

I looked at your code.
I need you to help me further very please.

If i am right, here is the idea :

//| ---------------------------+
//| for chart's price          |
//| ---------------------------+
for(int id=0;id<Days_To_Process;id++)
  {
    string tname=TimeToString(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1));
    datetime t_Start=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
    datetime t_End=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+0);

    double high=iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
    double low=iLow(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);

    // --- then i draw my rectangles on the main chart window
    My_Draw_Rectangle_Function(subwindow,                             // the subwindow
                               "Chart_Rectangles_Day_High_Low"+tname, // the name
                               t_Start,                               // time1
                               high,                                  // price1
                               t_End,                                 // time2
                               low);                                  // price2
  }

//| ---------------------------+
//| for subwindow's values     |
//| ---------------------------+
for(int id=0;id<Days_To_Process;id++)
  {
    string tname=TimeToString(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1));
    datetime t_Start=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+1);
    datetime t_End=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,id+0);

    double high=MathMax(high,value[id]); // --- inspired by your code
    double low=MathMin(low,value[id]);   // --- inspired by your code


    // --- then i draw my rectangles in the subwindow
    My_Draw_Rectangle_Function(subwindow,                                 // the subwindow
                               "Subwindow_Rectangles_Day_High_Low"+tname, // the name
                               t_Start,                                   // time1
                               high,                                      // price1
                               t_End,                                     // time2
                               low);                                      // price2
  }

// Now, how can I get the "value" ?

But, with my actual skills, i don't know how to get the "values" (high and low of the indicator for each day).

 
Why don't you read the indicator buffers ?
 

The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int begin=!prev_calculated?iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Days-2)):rates_total-prev_calculated;
   int day=Days-2,shift,max,min;
   for(int i=begin;i>0 && !_StopFlag;i-=1440/_Period)
     {
      max=min=i+1;
      for(int k=(shift=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,day+1)));k>i;k--)
        {
         if(high[k]>high[max])   //replace with buffer[]
            max=k;
         if(low[k]<low[min])     //replace with buffer[] 
            min=k;
        }
      for(int k=shift;k>i;k--)
        {
         HighBuffer[k]=high[max];
         LowBuffer[k]=low[min];
        }
      day--;
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

But, with my actual skills, i don't know how to get the "values" (high and low of the indicator for each day).

Marco's answer is right on.

Marco vd Heijden:
Why don't you read the indicator buffers ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Why don't you read the indicator buffers ?
Anthony Garot:

Marco's answer is right on.

how can it be ?
it all refers to native/primitive indicator's function in mql (like iRSI, iStochastic...etc)

Can you give me more please ?

EDIT :
maybe with this (?) : https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/ihighest

// ---

Ernst Van Der Merwe:

The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().

I will take a look. It seems to be what i want.
I will try.

// --- 

thank you all

 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

how can it be ?
it all refers to native/primitive indicator's function in mql (like iRSI, iStochastic...etc)

Can you give me more please ?

I don't know much about MQL4 indicators. Accessing buffers in MQL5 is pretty straightforward and logical.

This looks like it will lead you to the correct answer for MQL4.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/136819

iCustom addressing buffers
iCustom addressing buffers
  • 2011.11.27
  • www.mql5.com
I'm sure this has been answered before but I've searched and can not find the answer. How is a buffer value addressed/accessed through iCustom...
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

The easiest way is probably to use iBarShift().



//|------------------------------------------------------+
//| Where i am so far (still need your help, very please)|
//| -----------------------------------------------------+

// --- calculation
          // --- Index calculation
            for(int i=limit; i>=0; i--)
              {
                // --- close
                  ExtMapBuffer1[i]=1
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iClose("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
                // --- high
                  ExtMapBuffer2[i]=1
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iHigh("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
                // --- low
                  ExtMapBuffer3[i]=1
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURUSD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURJPY",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURGBP",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURAUD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURCAD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURNZD",0,i),0.1428571428571429)
                                  *MathPow(iLow("EURCHF",0,i),0.1428571428571429);
              }

        //|-----------------------------------------+
        //| subwindow day ranges test from mql help |
        //|-----------------------------------------+
          int Days=20; // I suppose this is the "day to process" int ?

          int begin=!prev_calculated?iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,Days-2)):rates_total-prev_calculated;
          int day=Days-2,shift,max,min;
          for(int i=begin;i>0 && !_StopFlag;i-=1440/_Period)
            {
              max=min=i+1;
              for(int k=(shift=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,iTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,day+1)));k>i;k--)
                {
                  if(high[k]>high[max])   //replace with buffer[]  //|-----------------------------------------+
                      max=k;                                       //| Above are my calculated buffers.        |
                  if(low[k]<low[min])     //replace with buffer[]  //| What need to be replaced                |
                      min=k;                                       //| by what buffers please ?                |
                }                                                  //|-----------------------------------------+
              for(int k=shift;k>i;k--)
                {                                                  //|-----------------------------------------+
                  HighBuffer[k]=high[max];                         //| And here too. I move forward with your  |
                  LowBuffer[k]=low[min];                           //| help but i am still lost.               |
                }                                                  //|-----------------------------------------+
              day--;
            }
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