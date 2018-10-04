Each day High and Low Values of Index indicator. - page 2

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This one is with buffer lines instead of rectangles. Not tested.


Files:
DailyHighLow.mq4  6 kb
 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

This one is with buffer lines instead of rectangles. Not tested.


Ernst,
Thank you veeery much...excellent!
I will play with, and learn from it.

Kind regards.

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