Each day High and Low Values of Index indicator. - page 2
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This one is with buffer lines instead of rectangles. Not tested.
This one is with buffer lines instead of rectangles. Not tested.
Ernst,
Thank you veeery much...excellent!
I will play with, and learn from it.
Kind regards.