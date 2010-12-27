Strange history data in Strategy test: old data becomes H1 during M5 test
Open Demo Account on MetaQuotes-Demo Server because there is deep history for all major currencies.
I have opened a Demo Account, and I can use the strategy tester. But as shown below, the old history data is showing in H1, while the recent data is showing in M5. Can someone tell me how to download the history data and always show M5?
Strategy test period: 2010
Rosh would tell you to search. But probably has no time for even that.
I know for a fact you will get hits on how to download history. Now that I think, it is also in the included documentation for MT5 and MetaEditor. You will be surprised how helpful "Help" really is if you haven't looked yet.
- QUICK answer: "Home" key repeatedly to scroll backward in chart.
- COMPLEX one: Go to all the TFs to get "deep" data using same technique, then zoom down to M5 and STAY THERE to keep your history...
All timeframes are calculated on the basis of M1 data. There is no M1 data before 1999, only H1. That is why you see H1 data in the left part of the chart and M5 data (made on the basis of M1) in the right part of the chart.
I don't think so, because the data is in year 2010
Which trade server do you connect to?
The option box shows: "NordFX-Server".
Any idea?
It means that the price data of the broker is corrupted. Contact your broker on this problem.
If you connect to our demo server (access.metatarder5.com:443) you will find the correct price data.
Thank you for your answer!