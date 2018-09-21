Anyone have MACD EA?

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Anyone have MACD EA?

Macd histogram above zero line is buy signal.

Macd histogram below zero line is sell signal.

Open buy when histogram closed above zero line, and closed trade when sell signal occured.

And sell when histogram closed below zero line, and closed trade when buy signal occured.


Maybe anyone can share here?

 
It comes with the platform.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
It comes with the platform.

It is MACD Sample?

 
Yeah.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Yeah.

i think its different, MACD sample is about signal from MACD line crossing MACD histogram.

i already check it.

 
Marco vd Heijden:
Yeah.

i need like this

Files:
AUDUSDH1.png  36 kb
 
Anthony Ivan:

i need like this

it's not gonna be 100% based on your expectations. change the code to your demands
 

The question was quite clear:

Anthony Ivan:

Anyone have MACD EA?

If you need a customized version please see Here

 
Code2219 or probably 2319:
it's not gonna be 100% based on your expectations. change the code to your demands

okay i will try it.

Many thanks.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

The question was quite clear:

If you need a customized version please see Here

okay thanks.

 
Anthony Ivan:

Anyone have MACD EA?

Macd histogram above zero line is buy signal.

Macd histogram below zero line is sell signal.

Open buy when histogram closed above zero line, and closed trade when sell signal occured.

And sell when histogram closed below zero line, and closed trade when buy signal occured.


Maybe anyone can share here?

If you use MACD(12, 26, 9), you can use EMA cross (12, 26) instead.

MACD(12,26,9) == EMA_Cross(12, 26)

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