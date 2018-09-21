Anyone have MACD EA?
It comes with the platform.
Yeah.
Marco vd Heijden:
Yeah.
Yeah.
i need like this
Files:
AUDUSDH1.png 36 kb
Code2219 or probably 2319:
it's not gonna be 100% based on your expectations. change the code to your demands
it's not gonna be 100% based on your expectations. change the code to your demands
okay i will try it.
Many thanks.
Anthony Ivan:
Anyone have MACD EA?
Macd histogram above zero line is buy signal.
Macd histogram below zero line is sell signal.
Open buy when histogram closed above zero line, and closed trade when sell signal occured.
And sell when histogram closed below zero line, and closed trade when buy signal occured.
Maybe anyone can share here?
If you use MACD(12, 26, 9), you can use EMA cross (12, 26) instead.
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Anyone have MACD EA?
Macd histogram above zero line is buy signal.
Macd histogram below zero line is sell signal.
Open buy when histogram closed above zero line, and closed trade when sell signal occured.
And sell when histogram closed below zero line, and closed trade when buy signal occured.
Maybe anyone can share here?