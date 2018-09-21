Anyone have MACD EA? - page 2
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If you use MACD(12, 26, 9), you can use EMA cross (12, 26) instead.
wow very good idea, thanks man.
wow very good idea, thanks man.
And if you add another MACD (something like 6, 13, 3) to the chart that has MACD (12, 26, 9),
and use the "line-histogram crossover" of MACD (6, 13, 3),
you can buy on dips and sell on rallies.
And if you add another MACD (something like 6, 13, 3) to the chart that has MACD (12, 26, 9),
and use the "line-histogram crossover" of MACD (6, 13, 3),
you can buy on dips and sell on rallies.
The chart must be like this?
And if you add another MACD (something like 6, 13, 3) to the chart that has MACD (12, 26, 9),
and use the "line-histogram crossover" of MACD (6, 13, 3),
you can buy on dips and sell on rallies.
I like your to do list :)
similar with my project too :)
I like your to do list :)
similar with my project too :)
Thank you. I hope you will make a profitable EA someday soon, too.
Thank you. I hope you will make a profitable EA someday soon, too.
Thank you. I hope you will make the profitable EA too.
Sounds like you have tested this MACD strategy before, this is right?
Thank you. I hope you will make the profitable EA too.
Sounds like you have tested this MACD strategy before, this is right?
Actually, I have neither tested nor used it.
Because all strategies need some addtional further development to filter false signals, and I haven't made one yet.
Though I don't use any indicators to open and close positions, I like studying indicator combinations
and thinking of unique ideas for my future profitable EAs.
It is a very long way for me to understand oldMQL4, newMQL4, and MQL5.
Actually, I have neither tested nor used it.
Because all strategies need some addtional further development to filter false signals, and I haven't made one yet.
Though I don't use any indicators to open and close positions, I like studying indicator combinations
and thinking of unique ideas for my future profitable EAs.
It is a very long way for me to understand oldMQL4, newMQL4, and MQL5.
In my opinion, better to learn mql5, because mt4 is no longer in development.
Hope you ideas goes profitable constantly.
For me, im still tied to bollinger and MFI, so boring and need to get new ideas.
And the bad news is im still dont know how to make EA for my trade style. LOL.