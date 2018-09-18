How can I change the code that indicator doesn't draw transition between pivot lines?

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Hello dear friends,


What can I change in this code so it doesn't draw connection between pivot lines? It makes it confusing for me. 


Thanks in advance for your help. 


How to stop Pivot Lines connections


#define IND_NAME "Pivot Point S&R"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_color1 Magenta
#property indicator_color2 CornflowerBlue
#property indicator_color3 Tomato
#property indicator_color4 CornflowerBlue
#property indicator_color5 Tomato
#property indicator_color6 CornflowerBlue
#property indicator_color7 Tomato

//---- input parameters
extern int       StartHour=7;
extern int       StartMinute=0;
extern int       DaysToPlot=15;
extern color     SupportLabelColor=Gray;
extern color     ResistanceLabelColor=Gray;
extern color     PivotLabelColor=Gray;
extern int       fontsize=8;
extern int       LabelShift = 0;

//---- buffers
double R3Buffer[];
double R2Buffer[];
double R1Buffer[];
double PBuffer[];
double S1Buffer[];
double S2Buffer[];
double S3Buffer[];


string Pivot="Pivot",Sup1="S 1", Res1="R 1";
string Sup2="S 2", Res2="R 2", Sup3="S 3", Res3="R 3";

datetime LabelShiftTime;

double P,S1,R1,S2,R2,S3,R3;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexStyle(6,DRAW_LINE,0,1);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,PBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,S1Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,R1Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,S2Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,R2Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,S3Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,R3Buffer);
   
   IndicatorShortName(IND_NAME);
//----

   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----

   ObjectDelete("Res3");
   ObjectDelete("Res2");
   ObjectDelete("Res1");
   ObjectDelete("Pivot");
   ObjectDelete("Sup1");
   ObjectDelete("Sup2");
   ObjectDelete("Sup3");   
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); 
  
  
//---- indicator calculation

{
   if (counted_bars==0)
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   //---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   
   
}

   int limit=Bars-counted_bars;
   int StartMinutesIntoDay=(StartHour*60)+StartMinute; // 8' o'clock x 60 = 480
   int CloseMinutesIntoDay=StartMinutesIntoDay-Period(); //
   
   
   // ****************************************************
   //    Check That cloes time isn't now a negative number.
   //    Correct if it is by adding a full day's worth 
   //    of minutes.
   // ****************************************************
   
   if (CloseMinutesIntoDay<0)
      {
         CloseMinutesIntoDay=CloseMinutesIntoDay+1440;
      }
      
   // ****************************************************
   //    Establish the nuber of bars in a day.
   // ****************************************************
   int BarsInDay=1440/Period();
    
   // ******************************************************************************************
   // ******************************************************************************************
   //                                        Main Loop                                      
   // ******************************************************************************************
   // ******************************************************************************************
   
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   { 
      // ***************************************************************************
      //       Only do all this if we are within the plotting range we want.
      //       i.e. DaysToPlot 
      //       If DaysToPlot is "0" (zero) we plot ALL available data. This can be 
      //    VERY slow with a large history and at small time frames. Expect to
      //    wait if plotting a year or more on a say a five minute chart. On my PC 
      //    two years of data at Five Minutes takes around 30 seconds per indicator. 
      //    i.e. 30 seconds for main pivot levels indicator then another 30 seconds 
      //    to plot the seperate mid-levels indicator. 
      // ***************************************************************************
      if ( (i<((DaysToPlot+1)*BarsInDay))||DaysToPlot==0)   // Used to limit the number of days
      {                                                     // that are mapped out. Less waiting ;)
      
      // *****************************************************
      //    Find previous day's opening and closing bars.
      // *****************************************************
      
      int PreviousClosingBar = FindLastTimeMatchFast(CloseMinutesIntoDay,i+1);
      int PreviousOpeningBar = FindLastTimeMatchFast(StartMinutesIntoDay,PreviousClosingBar+1);
      
      double PreviousHigh= High[PreviousClosingBar];
      double PreviousLow = Low [PreviousClosingBar];
      double PreviousClose = Close[PreviousClosingBar];
      
      // *****************************************************
      //    Find previous day's high and low.
      // *****************************************************
      
      for (int SearchHighLow=PreviousClosingBar;SearchHighLow<(PreviousOpeningBar+1);SearchHighLow++)
      {
         if (High[SearchHighLow]>PreviousHigh) PreviousHigh=High[SearchHighLow];
         if (Low[SearchHighLow]<PreviousLow) PreviousLow=Low[SearchHighLow];
      }
      
      // ************************************************************************
      //    Calculate Pivot lines and map into indicator buffers.
      // ************************************************************************
      {
      double P =  (PreviousHigh+PreviousLow+PreviousClose)/3;
      double R1 = (2*P)-PreviousLow;
      double S1 = (2*P)-PreviousHigh;
      double R2 =  P+(PreviousHigh - PreviousLow);
      double S2 =  P-(PreviousHigh - PreviousLow);
      double R3 = (2*P)+(PreviousHigh-(2*PreviousLow));
      double S3 = (2*P)-((2* PreviousHigh)-PreviousLow); 
      
      LabelShiftTime = Time[LabelShift];
      
      if (i==0)
         {
         Print(i);
   
         ObjectCreate("Pivot", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);   
         ObjectSetText("Pivot", "                           Pivot " +DoubleToStr(P,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",PivotLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(0, "Pivot Point");
         ObjectCreate("Sup1", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Sup1", "                    S1 " +DoubleToStr(S1,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",SupportLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(1, "S1");
         ObjectCreate("Res1", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Res1", "                    R1 " +DoubleToStr(R1,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",ResistanceLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(2, "R1");
         ObjectCreate("Sup2", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Sup2", "                    S2 " +DoubleToStr(S2,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",SupportLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(3, "S2");
         ObjectCreate("Res2", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Res2", "                    R2 " +DoubleToStr(R2,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",ResistanceLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(4, "R2");
         ObjectCreate("Sup3", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Sup3", "                    S3 " +DoubleToStr(S3,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",SupportLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(5, "S3");
         ObjectCreate("Res3", OBJ_TEXT, 0, LabelShiftTime, 0);
         ObjectSetText("Res3", "                    R3 " +DoubleToStr(R3,4),fontsize,"tahoma ",ResistanceLabelColor);
         SetIndexLabel(6, "R3");
         Print("ObjectSet Done");
         ObjectMove("Res3", 0, LabelShiftTime,R3);
         ObjectMove("Res2", 0, LabelShiftTime,R2);
         ObjectMove("Res1", 0, LabelShiftTime,R1);
         ObjectMove("Pivot", 0, LabelShiftTime,P);
         ObjectMove("Sup1", 0, LabelShiftTime,S1);
         ObjectMove("Sup2", 0, LabelShiftTime,S2);
         ObjectMove("Sup3", 0, LabelShiftTime,S3);
         Print("ObjectMove Done");
      
         ObjectsRedraw(); 
         Print("ObjectsRedraw Done");
         }
   }
      
}  
    R3Buffer[i]=R3;
    R2Buffer[i]=R2;
    R1Buffer[i]=R1;
    PBuffer[i]=P;
    S1Buffer[i]=S1;
    S2Buffer[i]=S2;
    S3Buffer[i]=S3;
    
   }
      // Extra1[i]=OpenPriceAt+i;

      //   **********************************************
      //      Calculate the mid-levels in to the buffers. 
      //      (for mid-levels version)
      //   **********************************************(Twe)
      // Res1[i] =((R1-P)/2)+P;    //M3
      // Res2[i] =((R2-R1)/2)+R1;  //M4
      // Res3[i] =((R3-R2)/2)+R2;  
      // Supp1[i]=((P-S1)/2)+S1;   //M2
      // Supp2[i]=((S1-S2)/2)+S2;  //M1
      // Supp3[i]=((S2-S3)/2)+S3;


       //End of 'DaysToPlot 'if' statement.
     
      // ***************************************************************************************
      //                            End of Main Loop
      // ***************************************************************************************
  

   // *****************************************
   //    Return from Start() (Main Routine)
   return(0);
  
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//  END Custom indicator iteration function
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+


// *****************************************************************************************
// *****************************************************************************************
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
//    The following routine will use "StartingBar"'s time and use it to find the 
//    general area that SHOULD contain the bar that matches "TimeToLookFor"
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
int FindLastTimeMatchFast(int TimeToLookFor,int StartingBar)
   {
   int StartingBarsTime=(TimeHour(Time[StartingBar])*60)+TimeMinute(Time[StartingBar]);
   
   // ***************************************************
   //    Check that our search isn't on the otherside of 
   //    the midnight boundary and correct for calculations
   // ***************************************************
   if (StartingBarsTime<TimeToLookFor)
      {
      StartingBarsTime=StartingBarsTime+1440;
      }
      
   // ***************************************************
   //    Find out where the bar SHOULD be in time.
   // ***************************************************
   int HowFarBack=StartingBarsTime-TimeToLookFor;
   
   // ***************************************************
   //    Translate that into Bars
   // ***************************************************
   int HowManyBarsBack=HowFarBack/Period();
   
   // ***************************************************
   //    We've found our starting point
   //    Calculate it's relative time in minutes.
   // ***************************************************
   int SuggestedBar=StartingBar+HowManyBarsBack;
   
   int SuggestedBarsTime=(TimeHour(Time[SuggestedBar])*60)+TimeMinute(Time[SuggestedBar]);
   
   // ***************************************************
   //    If we have what we're after let's just skip the 
   //    crap and return the position of the bar in the 
   //    chart to our main routine
   // ***************************************************
   if (SuggestedBarsTime==TimeToLookFor)
      {
      return(SuggestedBar);
      }   
      
   // ***************************************************
   // Else find the difference in time from where we
   // were supposed to find the bar.
   // ***************************************************
   int DeltaTimeFound=TimeToLookFor-SuggestedBarsTime;
   int DeltaBarFound=DeltaTimeFound/Period();
   
   // ***************************************************
   // I'd be worried if Delta was below zero. Would mean
   // that we have EXTRA bars in that day.  Unlikely in 
   // the extreme.
   // So I'm only checking for the other case.
   // ...now let's search in a narrow range to find that 
   // bar we are after...
   // ***************************************************
   if (DeltaTimeFound>0)
      {
        for (int SearchCount=SuggestedBar ;SearchCount>(SuggestedBar-DeltaBarFound-2) ;SearchCount--)
            {
            // ******************************************************************************
            //    Find time (in minutes) of the current bar AND the two bars either side of it.
            // This is done to allow for any missing bars in the data.   i.e. If THE bar you 
            // were after were to be missing you'd never get a valid close/open time.  
            //    This is the same reason for searching rather than just looking back a certain
            // number of bars from the close time. Missing bars upset the count back and 
            // screw up all pivot calculations. There is still room for error but it's improved.
            // The best calculations will come from having the best data. ...of course. :)
            // ******************************************************************************
            //
            int PreviousBarsTime=(TimeHour(Time[SearchCount+1])*60)+TimeMinute(Time[SearchCount+1]);
            int CurrentBarsTime=(TimeHour(Time[SearchCount])*60)+TimeMinute(Time[SearchCount]);
            int NextBarsTime=(TimeHour(Time[SearchCount-1])*60)+TimeMinute(Time[SearchCount-1]);
      
            if (CurrentBarsTime==TimeToLookFor)
               {
               return(SearchCount);    // *** If current bar is what we are after than lets get out.
                                 // *** without mucking about with the rest of the checks.
               }
      
            // **********************************
            //    Check that previous bar doesn't
            // lay on a different day.
            //    Adjust if it is
            // **********************************
            if(PreviousBarsTime>CurrentBarsTime)  
               {                                       
               PreviousBarsTime=PreviousBarsTime-1440;
               }
            // **********************************
            //    Check that following bar doesn't
            // lay on a different day. 
            //    Adjust if it is.
            // **********************************
            if(NextBarsTime<CurrentBarsTime)         
               {
               NextBarsTime=NextBarsTime+1440;
               }
            // ******************************************
            //    If this is the best we can get
            // to the actual bar we are after, then 
            // exit, returning current bar number.
            // *******************************************    
            if(PreviousBarsTime<TimeToLookFor)
               {
                  if( TimeToLookFor<NextBarsTime)
                  {
                  return(SearchCount);
                  }
               }
            }
      }
   
   return (SuggestedBar);
   }
 

You are drawing lines so they are connected like that.

If you want to cut the line you need two more parameters like time_start and time_stop and price start and price stop.

Then price start and stop will be the same for a horizontal line but time start and time stop will differ.

On another note you can try :

For the function PlotIndexSetDouble()

ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

ID

Description

Property type

PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE

An empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing

double

 

Hello Marco,

Thank you very much for the answer!

I've added following lines at the end of init() function but it still draws the connections.What else can I try? 

   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(5,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(6,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0);
 

No you have to feed EMPTY_VALUE only on the bars buffer that you want to suppress.

It is not that easy you have to compare the bar value with the previous bar value to see if they are equal or differ to be able to intercept the unwanted bars and suppress the output.

If you ask me, i would just leave it there it's not worth the hassle.

But you can also read this :

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/namedconstants/otherconstants

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Named Constants / Other Constants
  • www.mql5.com
The CLR_NONE constant is used to outline the absence of color, it means that the graphical object or graphical series of an indicator will not be plotted. This constant was not included into the Web-color constants list, but it can be applied everywhere where the color arguments are required. The EMPTY_VALUE constant usually corresponds...
 

Thank you Marco,

I'll stop, If it will be so complicated. I thought that could be easier :s Thank you for answering anyway.

 

Only a two bar gap is possible, unfortunately.

   SetIndexBuffer(0,PBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,S1Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,R1Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,S2Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,R2Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,S3Buffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,R3Buffer);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(4,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(5,EMPTY_VALUE);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(6,EMPTY_VALUE);

   
 
   if(counted_bars==0) counted_bars=1;
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   //---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;


   for(int i=limit-1; i>=0 && !_StopFlag; i--)
   { 


      
      R3Buffer[i]=R3!=R3Buffer[i+1] && R3Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:R3;
      R2Buffer[i]=R2!=R2Buffer[i+1] && R2Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:R2;
      R1Buffer[i]=R1!=R1Buffer[i+1] && R1Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:R1;
      PBuffer[i]=P!=PBuffer[i+1] && PBuffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:P;
      S1Buffer[i]=S1!=S1Buffer[i+1] && S1Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:S1;
      S2Buffer[i]=S2!=S2Buffer[i+1] && S2Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:S2;
      S3Buffer[i]=S3!=S3Buffer[i+1] && S3Buffer[i+1]!=EMPTY_VALUE?EMPTY_VALUE:S3;
  
 

Thank you very much Ernst, the code you wrote looks very elegant. I tried to integrate it into the indicator but it seems like same drawing. Maybe I messed up! Can you see if I did wrong?

Thanks a lot

 
If you don't succeed you can also open a job for Ernst Here and i believe you can now also tip him for his elegant response. 
 
enverdemir:

Thank you very much Ernst, the code you wrote looks very elegant. I tried to integrate it into the indicator but it seems like same drawing. Maybe I messed up! Can you see if I did wrong?

Thanks a lot

The loop parts aren't edited.

   if(counted_bars==0) counted_bars=1;
   if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
   //---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;


   for(int i=limit-1; i>=0 && !_StopFlag; i--)
   {
 

You are the king Ernst. My first ever help request from the community and you did it right away.


It worked few times but then somehow I cannot load the indicator to the chart. I "drag" and "drop" indicator to my chart but nothing happens. When I check "journal" tab it shows like this ; 

MT4 cannot load indicator

I've restarted my mt4, I've restarted my computer but result is same. My build is 1090. Any idea what I can try? 


Thanks in advance

Cheers

 
enverdemir:

You are the king Ernst. My first ever help request from the community and you did it right away.


It worked few times but then somehow I cannot load the indicator to the chart. I "drag" and "drop" indicator to my chart but nothing happens. When I check "journal" tab it shows like this ; 

I've restarted my mt4, I've restarted my computer but result is same. My build is 1090. Any idea what I can try? 


Thanks in advance

Cheers

I've no idea. The file I've attached is working for me.


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