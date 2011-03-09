Experts: GoodG@bi Review - page 4
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hi piano, you are done with you code?
you wrote you will share the code with us, hopefully you forgott us not. :-)
Of coz i didn't forget dude!
I'm tweaking my trend detector to decrease failure signals and try to determine Stop Loss with minimize risk. Beside, I've tested on real live chart to confirm this EA. See you soon dude!
Piano, bring it on and post your version so the rest of us can continue to work on this and improve.
Thanks!
Hi all, what is the intension with "TradeTime". I have noticed that the "download version" and the edited version of tq2007 on the 25.05.2011 the time setting is deferent.
LOVE THIS EA with my back testing so far. Not sure if anyone is still following this page or not, but I wanted to contribute what I've been doing with it (and I had a few questions).
I read the notes.txt file and there was the idea thrown in there that there should be some kind of "Long Term Trend" filter so that the EA doesn't open a trade that goes against what the long term trend is. So, all I did was put an additional parameter to the open trades section that says if the Close[1] > iMA(NULL,PERIOD_W1,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1), then go Long. If Close[1] < iMA(NULL,PERIOD_W1,21,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1), then go Short. I have attached the results of the last couple months of back testing below. Basically, by adding the Moving Average filter, the EA makes smarter trades with 100% accuracy then without the filter. My question is this, is there a better way to filter out a long term trend? Moving averages are a good indicator, but I'm just curious if there's something better, because in the examples below, the MA filtered out about half the trades it made without it. Any ideas?
Also, why are the SL/TP levels set where they are? Should they not be the same as one another? Anyway, GREAT EA so far.
WITHOUT 21 PERIOD MOVING AVERAGE APPLIED TO W1 TIMEFRAME
WITH 21 PERIOD MOVING AVERAGE APPLIED TO W1 TIMEFRAME
LOVE THIS EA with my back testing so far. . .