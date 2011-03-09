Experts: GoodG@bi Review - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
TakeProfit_L = 39; // Take Profit in points
StopLoss_L = 147; // Stop Loss in points
TakeProfit_S = 15; // Take Profit in points
StopLoss_S = 6000; // Stop Loss in points
WOW!!!
Are you sure ??? It smells of a total LOSS...
hi all. I hope to help and contribute to the ea and if this had we become rich
I watched all the writing and a good way to look as serious market trend indicator, building a base of the line or unguents of parabolic sar to the period of w1 or mn. you can do manually, but it was very good it was automatic way
greetings
@ hkjonus: I'm afraid to say that the author did not include that EA depend hugely on server-time to 'make sense'. I have downloaded and testet it and it works very fine. Default time is 16:00 GMT if server time is in GMT.
Clear as mud. My server time is GMT+5. So please tell me what number I should put in the Trade Time parameter so I can see the "magic" of this EA.
So far all Ive gotten is a perfect descending balance line in the chart......
@ hkjonus: I'm afraid to say that the author did not include that EA depend hugely on server-time to 'make sense'. I have downloaded and testet it and it works very fine. Default time is 16:00 GMT if server time is in GMT.
Clear as mud. My server time is GMT+5. So please tell me what number I should put in the Trade Time parameter so I can see the "magic" of this EA.
So far all Ive gotten is a perfect descending balance line in the chart......
If with GMT+1 server time, trade-time = 18 or 6:00 pm... what will be the trade at GMT+5 server time? Do the math, buddy.
Hey buddies! I expect that you contribute to this project while downloading. Thanks. Also, rate this topic trying it.
Try the folowing for historical trends. Let me know the results.
This is great EA!
I change some codes and indicators base on MA, STO and MACD for detecting trend, and works great.
Test 1:
- From 01/01/2010 to 01/10/2010
- H1
- Lots: 2
- Deposit: 5.000$
- Positions: Long&Short
Test 2:
- From 01/06/2009 to 01/12/2009
- H1
- Lots: 2
- Deposit: 5.000$
- Positions: Long&Short
I'm tweaking code and test on longer and shoter time range beside find best SL position for this EA. I'll share my code when it done. Hope it will help!
That line is meant to optimize EA's performance - in other words, it is a lot calculator for different account (equity) size so as to maintain the same profit factor. That means EA does not respect account size, provided it is equal/or greater than $50. Its nothing but a calculator or pre-conditioner for trade. I thought anyone should know what that means.
Regards!
well i just opened the code, and all i can say is "wow".....
if (AccountBalance()>=50) lot=0.02;
if (AccountBalance()>=75) lot=0.03;
if (AccountBalance()>=100) lot=0.04;
.........Got Math?
Hey buddies! I expect that you contribute to this project while downloading. Thanks. Also, rate this topic trying it.
Might I humbly suggest this as a more efficient and thus less noisy code:
Respecting your previous post on your Determination of Long term Trend (see below):
GetTrend could include 1 of any number of methods of determining the Long Term Trend over the past 6 months. The Period (6) and ratio above or below the Opening Price (2)could be Supplied as an External Variable for Optimisation. The ratio approximates to your 'appreciably'!
You could fix the dates, but then on 02 Jan a Trend based on the Open on 01 Jan will be considerably less important than it would on 02 April!
Then where you call the OpenShort and OpenLong Functions do this:
If (GetTrend=1) OpenLong(lot);
and
If (GetTrend=-1) OpenShort(lot);
It is easy to program a good EA if you "know the direction of the market". Thats what we all try to do.
This is how am able to tell the trend (which I had used to remain profitable and without loss). At the beginning of the year - Jan 01, 2010 (for example) - I'll take note of the opening price O, then, throughout the year I will use the open price to tell if trend for the year is upward or downward. If price goes 'appreciably' above this price O then I'll switch manually to 'Long only' and vice versa. Do you have idea of how tools like zigzag can be used to read this kind of pattern or do you have some sort of math equation that can read this pattern (I mean using open price of the first day of the year.)? Also, when such trend is detected the EA should be capable of switching from 'Long only' to 'Short only' and vice versa.
Thanks buddy.
Try the folowing for historical trends. Let me know the results.
Note I have not tried any of this code, I intend to give it a go when my current 1 week optimisation of another EA finishes!