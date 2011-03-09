Experts: GoodG@bi Review - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know if it's my "newbieness" or what, but I can't figure out how did you put that EA perform that way. I try to replicate your performance on backtests, but it just goes down.
Could you please help me, and in case you know, what am I doing wrong?
Anyway, thank you for your sharing and services to the mankind ;)
Hello... I edited your code a little bit here and there.. try this out please on EURUSD 15MIN Tested on last one year data with promising results
Hi,
This EA can get good results.
I made some adjustments and got the following results, using only the Position: Long only.
Hi,
This EA can get good results.
I made some adjustments and got the following results, using only the Position: Long only.
This looks great! Can you share your code Jomel??
hi, looks nice, please share your code with us :-)
Hi,
This EA can get good results.
I made some adjustments and got the following results, using only the Position: Long only.
Thought your results were interesting, so i decided to try out your EA, Howerver cant get it to work, maybe you can tell me why
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| GoodG@bi.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2009-2011, moniBrok Exchange |
//| http://www.monibrok.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009-2011, moniBrok Exchange"
#property link "http://www.monibrok.com"
int TakeProfit_L = 150; // Take Profit in points
int StopLoss_L = 60; // Stop Loss in points
extern int TakeProfit_S = 150; // Take Profit in points
int StopLoss_S = 600; // Stop Loss in points
extern int TradeTime=1; // Time to enter the market
int t1=6;
int t2=2;
int delta_L=2;
int delta_S=2;
double lot = 0.01; // Lot size
int Orders=1; // maximal number of positions opened at a time }
int MaxOpenTime=1440;
int BigLotSize = 1; // By how much lot size is multiplicated in Big lot
bool AutoLot=true;
int ticket,total,cnt;
bool cantrade=true;
double closeprice;
double tmp;
int tick;
extern int stopTrade = 60; // This is the minimum value I can take in my account
int LotSize()
// The function opens a short position with lot size=volume
{
if (AccountBalance()>=50) lot=0.02;
if (AccountBalance()>=75) lot=0.03;
if (AccountBalance()>=100) lot=0.04;
if (AccountBalance()>=125) lot=0.05;
if (AccountBalance()>=150) lot=0.06;
if (AccountBalance()>=175) lot=0.07;
if (AccountBalance()>=200) lot=0.08;
if (AccountBalance()>=225) lot=0.09;
if (AccountBalance()>=250) lot=0.1;
if (AccountBalance()>=275) lot=0.11;
if (AccountBalance()>=300) lot=0.12;
if (AccountBalance()>=325) lot=0.13;
if (AccountBalance()>=350) lot=0.14;
if (AccountBalance()>=375) lot=0.15;
if (AccountBalance()>=400) lot=0.16;
if (AccountBalance()>=425) lot=0.17;
if (AccountBalance()>=450) lot=0.18;
if (AccountBalance()>=475) lot=0.19;
if (AccountBalance()>=500) lot=0.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=550) lot=0.24;
if (AccountBalance()>=600) lot=0.26;
if (AccountBalance()>=650) lot=0.28;
if (AccountBalance()>=700) lot=0.3;
if (AccountBalance()>=750) lot=0.32;
if (AccountBalance()>=800) lot=0.34;
if (AccountBalance()>=850) lot=0.36;
if (AccountBalance()>=900) lot=0.38;
if (AccountBalance()>=1000) lot=0.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=1500) lot=0.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=2000) lot=0.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=2500) lot=1.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=3000) lot=1.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=3500) lot=1.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=4000) lot=1.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=4500) lot=1.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=5000) lot=2.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=5500) lot=2.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=6000) lot=2.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=7000) lot=2.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=8000) lot=3.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=9000) lot=3.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=10000) lot=4.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=15000) lot=6.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=20000) lot=8.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=30000) lot=12;
if (AccountBalance()>=40000) lot=16;
if (AccountBalance()>=50000) lot=20;
if (AccountBalance()>=60000) lot=24;
if (AccountBalance()>=70000) lot=28;
if (AccountBalance()>=80000) lot=32;
if (AccountBalance()>=90000) lot=36;
if (AccountBalance()>=100000) lot=40;
if (AccountBalance()>=200000) lot=80;
}
int globPos()
// the function calculates big lot size
{
int v1=GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic");
GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",v1+1);
return(0);
}
int OpenLong(double volume=0.1)
// the function opens a long position with lot size=volume
{
int slippage=10;
string comment="Long Trade ->)";
color arrow_color=Red;
int magic=0;
if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) volume=lot*BigLotSize;
// if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) if (AutoLot) LotSize();
ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume,NormalizeDouble (Ask,1),slippage,NormalizeDouble (Ask,1)-StopLoss_L*Point,
NormalizeDouble(Ask,1)+TakeProfit_L*Point,comment,magic,0,arrow_color);
GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());
globPos();
// if (GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic")>25)
// {
GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",26);
if (AutoLot) LotSize();
// }
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
{
return(0);
}
else
{
Print("OpenLong(),OrderSelect() - returned an error : ",GetLastError());
return(-1);
}
}
else
{
Print("Error opening Buy order : ",GetLastError());
return(-1);
}
}
int OpenShort(double volume=0.1)
// The function opens a short position with lot size=volume
{
int slippage=10;
string comment="Short Trade ->";
color arrow_color=Red;
int magic=0;
if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) volume=lot*BigLotSize;
ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,volume,Bid,slippage,Bid+StopLoss_S*Point,
Bid-TakeProfit_S*Point,comment,magic,0,arrow_color);
GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());
globPos();
// if (GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic")>25)
// {
GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",27);
if (AutoLot) LotSize();
// }
if(ticket>0)
{
if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
{
return(0);
}
else
{
Print("OpenShort(),OrderSelect() - returned an error : ",GetLastError());
return(-1);
}
}
else
{
Print("Error opening Sell order : ",GetLastError());
return(-1);
}
}
int init()
{
tick=0;
// control of a variable before using
if (AutoLot) LotSize();
if(!GlobalVariableCheck("globalBalans"))
GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());
if(!GlobalVariableCheck("globalPosic"))
GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",27);
return(0);
}
int deinit()
{
return(0);
}
int start()
{
if((TimeHour(TimeCurrent())>TradeTime)) cantrade=true; //Only trade during EURUSD hours....
/*
if(tick <1)
stopTrade = 600;
int total = OrdersTotal();
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 1100 ){
stopTrade = 900;
tick =1;
}
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 1300 && AccountFreeMargin() < 1600){
stopTrade = 1000;
}
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 1600 && AccountFreeMargin() < 1900){
stopTrade = 1300;
}
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 1900 && AccountFreeMargin() < 2200)
stopTrade = 1600;
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 2200 && AccountFreeMargin() < 2400)
stopTrade = 2000;
if(AccountFreeMargin() > 2400 && AccountFreeMargin() < 2700)
stopTrade = 2200;
if(AccountFreeMargin() < stopTrade)
for (cnt = 0 ; cnt <= total ; cnt++)
{
OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,5,Violet);
if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,5,Violet);
if(OrderType()>OP_SELL) //pending orders
OrderDelete(OrderTicket());
}
if(AccountFreeMargin() < stopTrade)
return (0);
Print (stopTrade);
*/
// check if there are open orders ...
total=OrdersTotal();
if(total<Orders)
{
// ... if no open orders, go further
// check if it's time for trade
if((TimeHour(TimeCurrent())==TradeTime)&&(cantrade))
{
// ... if it is
if (((Open[t1]-Open[t2])>delta_S*Point)) //if it is
{
//condition is fulfilled, enter a short position:
// check if there is free money for opening a short position
if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot)<=1 || GetLastError()==134)
{
Print("Not enough money");
return(0);
}
if ( ( (iMA(NULL,0,3,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0)) < (iMA(NULL,0,34,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0))) && (iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.02, 0.2, 0) > High[0]) )
if( iBearsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,0) < 0 && iBearsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,0) > iBearsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,1))
OpenShort(lot);
cantrade=false; //prohibit repeated trade until the next bar
return(0);
}
if (((Open[t2]-Open[t1])>delta_L*Point)) //if the price increased by delta
{
// condition is fulfilled, enter a long position
// check if there is free money
if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot)<=1 || GetLastError()==134)
{
Print("Not enough money");
return(0);
}
if ( ( (iMA(NULL,0,3,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0)) > (iMA(NULL,0,34,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_MEDIAN,0))) && (iSAR(NULL, 0, 0.02, 0.2, 0) < Low[0]) )
if( iBullsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,0) > 0 && iBullsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,0) < iBullsPower(NULL,1440,13,PRICE_CLOSE,1))
OpenLong(lot);
cantrade=false;
return(0);
}
}
}
// block of a trade validity time checking, if MaxOpenTime=0, do not check.
if(MaxOpenTime>0)
{
for(cnt=0;cnt<total;cnt++)
{
if (OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
{
tmp = (TimeCurrent()-OrderOpenTime())/3600.0;
if (((NormalizeDouble(tmp,8)-MaxOpenTime)>=0))
{
RefreshRates();
if (OrderType()==OP_BUY)
closeprice=Bid;
else
closeprice=NormalizeDouble (Ask,1);
if (OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),closeprice,10,Green))
{
Print("Forced closing of the trade - ¹",OrderTicket());
OrderPrint();
}
else
Print("OrderClose() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());
}
}
else
Print("OrderSelect() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());
}
}
return(0);
}
hi piano, you are done with you code?
you wrote you will share the code with us, hopefully you forgott us not. :-)
This is great EA!
I change some codes and indicators base on MA, STO and MACD for detecting trend, and works great.
Test 1:
- From 01/01/2010 to 01/10/2010
- H1
- Lots: 2
- Deposit: 5.000$
- Positions: Long&Short
Test 2:
- From 01/06/2009 to 01/12/2009
- H1
- Lots: 2
- Deposit: 5.000$
- Positions: Long&Short
I'm tweaking code and test on longer and shoter time range beside find best SL position for this EA. I'll share my code when it done. Hope it will help!
hi piano, you are done with you code?
you wrote you will share the code with us, hopefully you forgott us not. :-)
Of coz i didn't forget dude!
I'm tweaking my trend detector to decrease failure signals and try to determine Stop Loss with minimize risk. Beside, I've tested on real live chart to confirm this EA. See you soon dude!
See this Scalper EA
Hello all, i"m new programing on MQ4, i have a system and manually works great. Can somebody please help me to develop ?
How can i codify many Buystop order or SellOrder but with specific Ticks Values. Thanks.