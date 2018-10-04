Colored DRAW_HISTOGRAM according Bull or Bear Candle

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Hello every one,
I am working on a indicator based on this one :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9780

I am modifying it in histogram version by changing :
"DRAW_LINE" with "DRAW_HISTOGRAM" .

My problem is that my code, drawing all histogram bars in one color dependig on the current candle's color (bullish or bearish)

With images,

I have that


when I want this


So far, here is my code :

color EURX_Color;
color EURX_Up=Lime;
color EURX_Down=Red;


int init()
  {
   //---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0,2,EURX_Color);

   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"DXY");

   //...
  }

int start()
  {
   for(int i=limit; i>=0; i--)
            {
              ExtMapBuffer1[i]=1
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURUSD",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURJPY",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURGBP",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURAUD",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURCAD",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURNZD",0,i),...etc)
                       *MathPow(iClose("EURCHF",0,i),...etc);
            } 

   for(int i=limit; i>=0; i--)
            {
              if(Close[i]>=Open[i]) // Bullish Candle
              {
                // Draw bullish Histogram
                EURX_Color=EURX_Up;
              }
              
              if(Close[i]<=Open[i]) // Bearish Candle
              {
                // Draw bearish Histogram
                EURX_Color=EURX_Down;
              }
            }

   //...
  }

Please help.
Regards.

EURX : Euro Currency Index
EURX : Euro Currency Index
  • www.mql5.com
Данный индикатор вычисляет и показывает индекс евро и скользящую и экспоненциальную средние. Для того, чтобы индикатор работал, нужно чтобы брокер предоставлял котировки по парам EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURSEK. Код для индикатора взят из http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/9397 . Формулы для расчета взяты из...
 

Hello did you,

//--- An array to store colors 
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen}; 
//--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

Or see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicators_examples/draw_histogram

Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / Indicator Styles in Examples / DRAW_HISTOGRAM
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / Indicator Styles in Examples / DRAW_HISTOGRAM
  • www.mql5.com
//|                                               DRAW_HISTOGRAM.mq5 | //|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //|                                              https://www.mql5.com | //
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Hello did you,

Or see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicators_examples/draw_histogram

In fact,
I have approached it the wrong side.

My final result is a body open close candle.
I will rethink the code.
I saw a work on it by WHRoeder in this forum.

Thank you.

 
If its a candle you can use DRAW_CANDLES or DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES with OHLC data and one extra buffer to set color.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
If its a candle you can use DRAW_CANDLES or DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES with OHLC data and one extra buffer to set color.

But all this stuff doesn't work in mt4 ... Does it ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:
If its a candle you can use DRAW_CANDLES or DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES with OHLC data and one extra buffer to set color.

Not working in mql4
https://docs.mql4.com/en/constants/indicatorconstants/drawstyles

Drawing Styles - Indicator Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Drawing Styles - Indicator Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
When creating a custom indicator, you can specify one of 6 types of drawing styles (as displayed in the main chart window or a chart subwindow), whose values are specified above. In one custom indicator, it is permissible to use any indicator...
  
#property strict
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   3
//--- plot Close
#property indicator_label1  "Close"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_NONE
//--- plot Bull
#property indicator_label2  "Bull"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color2  clrLimeGreen
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  2
//--- plot Bear
#property indicator_label3  "Bear"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color3  clrFireBrick
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  2
//--- indicator buffers
double         CloseBuffer[];
double         BullBuffer[];
double         BearBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,CloseBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,BullBuffer);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,BearBuffer);
   SetIndexLabel(1,NULL);
   SetIndexLabel(2,NULL);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   int begin=!prev_calculated?rates_total-2:rates_total-prev_calculated;
   
   for(int i=begin;i>=0;i--)
     {
      CloseBuffer[i]=CloseBuffer[i+1]+close[i]-close[i+1];
      if(CloseBuffer[i]>=CloseBuffer[i+1])
        {
         BullBuffer[i]=CloseBuffer[i];
         BearBuffer[i]=0.0;
        }
      else
        {
         BullBuffer[i]=0.0;
         BearBuffer[i]=CloseBuffer[i];
        }
      }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

Not working in mql4
https://docs.mql4.com/en/constants/indicatorconstants/drawstyles

Ah ok my bad i didn't realize you was talking about MQL4.

We don't use that stuff anymore, it's obsolete so i would not know about how to solve the issue in that case.

 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

Thank you....

But in this case, for the index purpose, it doesn't work, because when we put the value "0.0",
It will force the subwindow's minimum to "0.0", and the graphical result wil be a "crushed" horizon effect.

 
Thierry Ramaniraka:

Thank you....

But in this case, for the index purpose, it doesn't work, because when we put the value "0.0",
It will force the subwindow's minimum to "0.0", and the graphical result wil be a "crushed" horizon effect.

Hence the example with price.


 
Ernst Van Der Merwe:

Hence the example with price.


Ok, i will look at this this week.
Thank you.

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