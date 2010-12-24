Experts: FSS longtradeScalper

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FSS longtradeScalper:

Working as scalper our long trading manage by settings. For scalping use 1-25 signal period, for long trade 25-100 and change period. Always use 2 % money management using this software!!!!

Author: EA

  
  1. if(barCount!=Bars)

    Bars is unreliable (stops incrementing at max bars on chart). Volume==1 is unreliable (missed ticks) Use Time

    static datetime time0;  bool newBar = (time0 < Time[0]);
if (!newBar) return(0);                time0 = Time[0];
  2. EAs should auto adjust to 5 digit brokers, not force users to change the TP, SL, and slippage:
    //++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers.
double  pips2points,    // slippage  3 pips    3=points    30=points
        pips2dbl;       // Stoploss 15 pips    0.0015      0.00150
int     Digits.pips;    // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips)
int init(){
    if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){    // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers.
                pips2dbl    = Point*10; pips2points = 10;   Digits.pips = 1;
    } else {    pips2dbl    = Point;    pips2points =  1;   Digits.pips = 0; }
    // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl

  3. for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) {
     OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
     if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && (OrderMagicNumber() == Magic))
    Always count down (another EA on another chart) and check return codes
    for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) if (
   OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)
&& OrderSymbol()      == Symbol() 
&& OrderMagicNumber() == Magic ){

[Deleted]  

Hello,

please can you post a version for a 5 digit broker.

I´m not a coder, and can not use this EA.

Many thx for your help

Thomas

[Deleted]  

Hi I do back testing i am getting below error please look at whats wrong

2011.01.08 19:06:57 2010.01.04 01:55 fxscalper EURUSD,M5: >>> Error Accured : invalid price parameter for trade function Open Sell Order, price=1.43181000, TP=1.43031000, SL=1.43531000 Time 2010.01.04 01:55:00

[删除]  
rajkiran_s:

Hi I do back testing i am getting below error please look at whats wrong

2011.01.08 19:06:57 2010.01.04 01:55 fxscalper EURUSD,M5: >>> Error Accured : invalid price parameter for trade function Open Sell Order, price=1.43181000, TP=1.43031000, SL=1.43531000 Time 2010.01.04 01:55:00

Need configuration inputs settings.
All questions please send to : info@forexsoftwareshop.com
 

Hello everybody,

I've got to tell you that this EA made by FSS contains errors in programing.

Also I have bought yesterday(March 7th, from FSS ( www.forexsoftwareshop.com/ ) the program FSS_InDay_EA which works awful. For a 2 months (January and February 2011) tested with 1000 Eur the result was a 245 Eur balance. I have seen inside the program a lot of errors.

Beware of this scam named FSS -www.forexsoftwareshop.com/.

If anyone can't belive what I'm saying, I will be glad to to share the awful EA named FSS_InDay_EA. and make his/her own tests to belive it and tell to others to be aware of this scam from www.forexsoftwareshop.com
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