Experts: FSS longtradeScalper
if(barCount!=Bars)
Bars is unreliable (stops incrementing at max bars on chart). Volume==1 is unreliable (missed ticks) Use Time
static datetime time0; bool newBar = (time0 < Time[0]); if (!newBar) return(0); time0 = Time[0];
- EAs should auto adjust to 5 digit brokers, not force users to change the TP, SL, and slippage:
//++++ These are adjusted for 5 digit brokers. double pips2points, // slippage 3 pips 3=points 30=points pips2dbl; // Stoploss 15 pips 0.0015 0.00150 int Digits.pips; // DoubleToStr(dbl/pips2dbl, Digits.pips) int init(){ if (Digits == 5 || Digits == 3){ // Adjust for five (5) digit brokers. pips2dbl = Point*10; pips2points = 10; Digits.pips = 1; } else { pips2dbl = Point; pips2points = 1; Digits.pips = 0; } // OrderSend(... Slippage.Pips * pips2points, Bid - StopLossPips * pips2dbl
for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && (OrderMagicNumber() == Magic))Always count down (another EA on another chart) and check return codes
for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) if ( OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) && OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == Magic ){
Hello,
please can you post a version for a 5 digit broker.
I´m not a coder, and can not use this EA.
Many thx for your help
Thomas
Hi I do back testing i am getting below error please look at whats wrong
2011.01.08 19:06:57 2010.01.04 01:55 fxscalper EURUSD,M5: >>> Error Accured : invalid price parameter for trade function Open Sell Order, price=1.43181000, TP=1.43031000, SL=1.43531000 Time 2010.01.04 01:55:00
Hi I do back testing i am getting below error please look at whats wrong
2011.01.08 19:06:57 2010.01.04 01:55 fxscalper EURUSD,M5: >>> Error Accured : invalid price parameter for trade function Open Sell Order, price=1.43181000, TP=1.43031000, SL=1.43531000 Time 2010.01.04 01:55:00
All questions please send to : info@forexsoftwareshop.com
Hello everybody,
I've got to tell you that this EA made by FSS contains errors in programing.
Also I have bought yesterday(March 7th, from FSS ( www.forexsoftwareshop.com/ ) the program FSS_InDay_EA which works awful. For a 2 months (January and February 2011) tested with 1000 Eur the result was a 245 Eur balance. I have seen inside the program a lot of errors.
Beware of this scam named FSS -www.forexsoftwareshop.com/.
If anyone can't belive what I'm saying, I will be glad to to share the awful EA named FSS_InDay_EA. and make his/her own tests to belive it and tell to others to be aware of this scam from www.forexsoftwareshop.com
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FSS longtradeScalper:
Author: EA