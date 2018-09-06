How to display candles sticks of the EURUSD in the indicator window along with line?
I am thinking to plot my own lines in the indicator using files. Also I want to display the candlesticks using the OHLC values that I have stored in file.
Kindly, let me know how is this possible using MQL5 indicator?
I want to display the output something like the following image:
But the only fact is, I will be supplying the values using file. Which I have written. This should get updated, hence I thought of creating an indicator. Please let me know what I can do.
I think it is totally viable, MT5 have a plenty of low-level file access functions.
One big job you will have is to create your own version of "CopyBuffer" which will read data from file and feeding a dynamic array in order to also feed a, let's say, a Moving Average through iMA().
Totally possible, you just have to have the knowledge to turn this into reality through MQL5.
I think it is totally viable, MT5 have a plenty of low-level file access functions.
One big job you will have is to create your own version of "CopyBuffer" which will read data from file and feeding a dynamic array in order to also feed a, let's say, a Moving Average through iMA().
Totally possible, you just have to have the knowledge to turn this into reality through MQL5.
If this is possible, then can you show me any example, please?
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I am thinking to plot my own lines in the indicator using files. Also I want to display the candlesticks using the OHLC values that I have stored in file.
Kindly, let me know how is this possible using MQL5 indicator?
I want to display the output something like the following image:
But the only fact is, I will be supplying the values using file. Which I have written. This should get updated, hence I thought of creating an indicator. Please let me know what I can do.