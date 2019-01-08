change color of the shifted part of the Indicator
You can look at DRAW_COLOR_SECTION then there's added an extra color buffer for up to 64 colors.
Marco vd Heijden:
You can look at DRAW_COLOR_SECTION then there's added an extra color buffer for up to 64 colors.
Thank you sir for your kind advise. I will check it out.
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I wanted to have a shifted WPR. I have attempted the following code:
I have attached the file with the question.
The output I got is something like this:
You see the circle which show the shifted value. But it has the same color. I do not know how I can change the color of the shifted values. Let me know what I can do.