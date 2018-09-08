Freelance Programming - page 2
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I have done everything. I'm really stress and really feel frustrated. I feel i couldn't do anything. I want to talk to the admin but how to? the developer don't want to cancel the job. I'm really tired of explaining things to the developer.
That is why you need a flow chart, then you wont have to explain anything.
And there is a complain button at the top of the job description page where you can drop a 150 characters to the market mods.
That is why you need a flow chart, then you wont have to explain anything.
And there is a complain button at the top of the job description page where you can drop a 150 characters to the market mods.
There isn't any. That is why it's really frustrating that i can't contact or request advice from the mod.
That is odd indeed.
I wonder where that has gone it used to be there.
That is odd indeed.
I wonder where that has gone it used to be there.
The complaint button is for respondents to the job. If there is something wrong with the job posting. Nobody is going to complain about their own job post.
The only option is arbitration.
The job i can say is about 50% complete. Stated 2 days on 17th Aug. Up to now is not there yet. I believe he read my post here and he immediately did somehing to have the $$ lock.
The amount was locked the moment you both agreed for the project , its unlikely he/she "did something".
Have you told them you wish to cancel the job ? they might understand
The amount was locked the moment you both agreed for the project , its unlikely he/she "did something".
Have you told them you wish to cancel the job ? they might understand
Nope it wasn't lock before the dispute. Yes i have told the developer that i want to cancel. but he reject. So now, there isn't any movement and the $ is lock and nothing been done. just wait for MOD to reply if there is any
Nope it wasn't lock before the dispute. Yes i have told the developer that i want to cancel. but he reject. So now, there isn't any movement and the $ is lock and nothing been done. just wait for MOD to reply if there is any
Fair enough .If things are as you say then he should accept .
Fair enough .If things are as you say then he should accept .
(earlier quote) The amount was locked the moment you both agreed for the project
Neither can cancel the job now that the money has been locked. Either the job has to be completed or it will be settled by arbitration.
Looking at an earlier screenshot I believe that the job was in progress, but they had not formally both agreed, so the money was not locked.
Then immediately it looked like the job would be cancelled, the developer completed the agreement and the money was locked.