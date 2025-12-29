Met a scammer developer that couldnt deliver my job, both agreed to cancel the order but there is not option to cancel.
You can contact the service desk after 7 days have passed since applying for arbitration.
When you contact the service desk, the chatbot will ask you to confirm that 7 days or more have passed.
So, just wait 7 days. If the administrator does not intervene in your job within 7 days, contact the service desk.
Vladislav Boyko #:Why need to wait 7 days when both parties have agreed to cancel the order. The issue here is there isn't any option to cancel the order either of me (the customer) and the developer.
Don’t apply for arbitration. You should have deleted order. Arbitration means you both split cash and go separate ways.
Arinze Michael Ejike #:
What are you talking about?
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#part_V
- The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
- To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
- To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
- To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half minus Freelance service commission, namely:
- 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted as the Freelance service commission,
- the remaining 90% of the Agreement sum is divided into two halves: the first half (45% of the Agreement sum) is returned to the Customer's account, while the second half (45% of the Agreement sum) is used to pay the Developer 50% of the original due payment,
- the job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
The case has been resolve. I managed to have the option to cancel the order after waiting for 1 day.
Hi,
I was initially convinced by a developer and awarded him the job for $600. After the project started, I realised that the developer did not have the skills or solution I was looking for. He began delivering work that was not aligned with the job requirements and expected me to accept it so he could receive the payment.
I submitted a request for arbitration and cancellation. However, the developer rejected the cancellation and instead submitted a job completion request, expecting me to approve it. Fortunately, I noticed that approving this request would immediately release the funds to the developer, so I rejected it. The order is now back in the arbitration stage.
After several back-and-forth discussions, the developer eventually agreed to cancel the order. However, at this point, neither of us has the option to cancel the job manually. The only available option shown is arbitration (please refer to the screenshot below).
I have already submitted an arbitration request, but I have not received any response from a moderator yet. My funds are currently locked, the job remains open, and the case is still in arbitration.
I would appreciate advice or assistance on what I can do next to resolve this and recover my funds. Thank you.