[Customer Dispute] Shall I accept or reject the arbritration?
Recently a customer was confused about what he requested and demanded a cancellation when I was nearly finished the coding.
I don't want to cancel this job, as I have done nothing wrong, shall I press "accept" or "reject" on the arbritration option so that I can continue my workings? Thanks
You could cancel, but that would only prolong what is obvious, that the client does not want to continue with the assignment.
In my opinion you should accept it and tell the referee what happened (that you almost had the assignment/job ready).
You could cancel, but that would only prolong what is obvious, that the client does not want to continue with the assignment.
In my opinion you should accept it and tell the referee what happened (that you almost had the assignment/job ready).
Thank you Mr. Miguel, I have decided to accept the arbitration, thanks for the advice.
(By the way, does rejecting arbitration mean that I was canceled by the job and could not get any payment for it?)
Thank you Mr. Miguel, I have decided to accept the arbitration, thanks for the advice.
(By the way, does rejecting arbitration mean that I was canceled by the job and could not get any payment for it?)
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#part_V
Arbitration Order
- If dispute arises between the Customer and the Developer, which cannot be solved without the involvement of a third party, any of the parties may apply to arbitration.
- Arbitration of disputes is based only on the Requirements Specification and system comments on the confirmation of each step.
- The term of accepting the arbitration application is 10 working days. The term of making a decision of the arbitration is not regulated and depends on the actual circumstances of the situation in question.
- If necessary, outside experts may be involved and additional materials may be requested. The decision of such a necessity is taken by the resource Administration.
- The situation in arbitration is discussed and the decision is made directly in the relevant Application.
- The decision of the arbitration shall be final and binding both for the Customer and the Developer.
- The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
- To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
- To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
- To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half minus Freelance service commission, namely:
- 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted as the Freelance service commission,
- the remaining 90% of the Agreement sum is divided into two halves: the first half (45% of the Agreement sum) is returned to the Customer's account, while the second half (45% of the Agreement sum) is used to pay the Developer 50% of the original due payment,
- the job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
- www.mql5.com
Hi I have never been in an arbitration before. I want to know if I accept then will the money be deducted and go to developer's account?
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Recently a customer was confused about what he requested and demanded a cancellation when I was nearly finished the coding.
I don't want to cancel this job, as I have done nothing wrong, shall I press "accept" or "reject" on the arbritration option so that I can continue my workings? Thanks