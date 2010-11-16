Experts: DVD Level (100-50 cent) - page 4
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FYI...I have modified this EA for US brokers and have added some items like not sending the SL and TP to the broker's server, but monitoring it within the EA and closing trades upon reaching either TP or SL.
I am...as long as it's okay with Denis (the guy who posted the original code). And you have to promise not to laugh too hard at my code - I'm not a professional programmer. :)
Ok.
I am...as long as it's okay with Denis (the guy who posted the original code). And you have to promise not to laugh too hard at my code - I'm not a professional programmer. :)
Denis gave his approval, and I am not going to laugh, so please go ahead.
I am...as long as it's okay with Denis (the guy who posted the original code). And you have to promise not to laugh too hard at my code - I'm not a professional programmer. :)
Denis gave his approval, and I am not going to laugh, so please go ahead.
sorry for the delay...I forgot to check this forum. How do I attach a file to a post? I know it's a moron question...I guess I could post all of the code here unless someone has a better idea. Took a hit over the past couple of weeks, but the account balance is still up over 40%.
sorry for the delay...I forgot to check this forum. How do I attach a file to a post? I know it's a moron question...I guess I could post all of the code here unless someone has a better idea. Took a hit over the past couple of weeks, but the account balance is still up over 40%.
Frankly speaking, I am not sure that file uploading is possible.
Could you make it available somewhere on the net and post a link here?
Hello everyone.
Does anyone have this EA in real account? Results?
I am running this EA in demo account.
At the forum "http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/7086/", i analyzed that there are already changes to this EA and with different results ...
Thanks.
Hello everyone.
Does anyone have this EA in real account? Results?
I am running this EA in demo account.
At the forum "http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/7086/", i analyzed that there are already changes to this EA and with different results ...
Thanks.
Unfortunately that page is in Russian, and translations are really poor.
Also, on this page script has changed recently to a older one (at least I think so) and I don't know why.
I am running on a small account with some success, and I need some changes, because I get some errors.
Hi, here are the results of a recent demo account with a very low risk:
Hi, here are the results of a recent demo account with a very low risk:
Which broker you are using?
I cannot get to work this EA on other pairs except EURUSD. I see that you are running it on multiple currencies.
Hi, here are the results of a recent demo account with a very low risk:
Which broker you are using?
I cannot get to work this EA on other pairs except EURUSD. I see that you are running it on multiple currencies.
I am using the MetaTrader Broker.
I'm in the demo account to test a few pairs, but the EURUSD is indicated.