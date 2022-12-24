Issue with Optimizer caching previous results. How do you reset it? Video included

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I am try to restart an optimization process after I updated the code.

Every time I want to run the optimization process from the beginning, the optimizer remembers what iteration it was up to in the previous run, and starts from there again.

I don't want this behavior, and I can't see how to disable it.

See the video attached below:


 

Delete the contents of:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C6CF37AD8BF350E31FF073\Tester\cache\

I know of no way in MT5 to do this. It would be a useful enhancement, perhaps.

Programmatically, you could use do something with DLL calls (e.g. kernel32::DeleteFileW()) to remove these files in OnTesterInit().

 

Thanks Anthony

This is really annoying, I don't remember it doing this before. 

I will try the dll call trick, thank you.

 
Anthony Garot #:

Delete the contents of:

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C6CF37AD8BF350E31FF073\Tester\cache\

I know of no way in MT5 to do this. It would be a useful enhancement, perhaps.

Programmatically, you could use do something with DLL calls (e.g. kernel32::DeleteFileW()) to remove these files in OnTesterInit().

How to do that with this dll?? ..  the name of the file change always.

 
dazamate:

I am try to restart an optimization process after I updated the code.

Every time I want to run the optimization process from the beginning, the optimizer remembers what iteration it was up to in the previous run, and starts from there again.

I don't want this behavior, and I can't see how to disable it.

An example implementation of disabling the cache.

Особенности языка mql5, тонкости и приёмы работы - Кеш Оптимизатора не ругается на одноименные функции с разными входными параметрами.
Особенности языка mql5, тонкости и приёмы работы - Кеш Оптимизатора не ругается на одноименные функции с разными входными параметрами.
  • 2019.03.08
  • www.mql5.com
приходится перезапускать МЕ чтобы очистить этот буфер. но при запуске МЕ все равно подхватывает текущие данные из буфера. предлагал уже добавить там же кнопку внизу очистить буфер и пронумеровать позиции. желательно перед этим выйти из всех ME и почистить буфер
 
fxsaber #:

An example implementation of disabling the cache.


just put this property on the beginning of the Expert source C code:


#property tester_no_cache


tester_no_cache

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