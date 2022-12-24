Issue with Optimizer caching previous results. How do you reset it? Video included
Delete the contents of:
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C6CF37AD8BF350E31FF073\Tester\cache\
I know of no way in MT5 to do this. It would be a useful enhancement, perhaps.
Programmatically, you could use do something with DLL calls (e.g. kernel32::DeleteFileW()) to remove these files in OnTesterInit().
Thanks Anthony
This is really annoying, I don't remember it doing this before.
I will try the dll call trick, thank you.
Delete the contents of:
C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C6CF37AD8BF350E31FF073\Tester\cache\
I know of no way in MT5 to do this. It would be a useful enhancement, perhaps.
Programmatically, you could use do something with DLL calls (e.g. kernel32::DeleteFileW()) to remove these files in OnTesterInit().
How to do that with this dll?? .. the name of the file change always.
I am try to restart an optimization process after I updated the code.
Every time I want to run the optimization process from the beginning, the optimizer remembers what iteration it was up to in the previous run, and starts from there again.
I don't want this behavior, and I can't see how to disable it.
- 2019.03.08
- www.mql5.com
just put this property on the beginning of the Expert source C code:
#property tester_no_cache
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I am try to restart an optimization process after I updated the code.
Every time I want to run the optimization process from the beginning, the optimizer remembers what iteration it was up to in the previous run, and starts from there again.
I don't want this behavior, and I can't see how to disable it.
See the video attached below: