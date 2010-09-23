Indicators: RSI-MA
Hello !!
How many days one has to wait for a good siganl, why don't you design for lower timeframe, have you realized how volatile the market is? Please optimize it for lower time frame.
Rating low !!!
Hello !!
How many days one has to wait for a good siganl, why don't you design for lower timeframe, have you realized how volatile the market is? Please optimize it for lower time frame.
Rating low !!!
Dear James,
Maybe it will be news for you, but there are choleric (temperament type) people and there are phlegmatic (temperament type) people. There are choleric traders who are trading on 1-5 minutes TF and there are phlegmatic traders who are trading on H4-D1 TF. And there are sanguine (temperament type) traders who are trading on 5-15 minutes TF, but the trend is determined on the daily TF.
Best wishes
this basisforex asked for code for roundit to add to his indicator and never returned new indicator to me. basisforex- you should email the new indicator or pay a differ way
I HAVE HAD A REALLY HARD TIME TO UNDERSTAND WHAT OR HOW THIS INDICATOR WAS ACCOMPLISHED AFTER SEVERAL TRIES II DECIDED TO USE A STOCH 5.9.3. HOW DID YOU DO IT?
this basisforex asked for code for roundit to add to his indicator and never returned new indicator to me. basisforex- you should email the new indicator or pay a differ way
Do not respected Mike Schmittb (or Michael Smith) (sty671, sty671@gmail.com, mathlifesjk@gmail.com )
You have no honor and no conscience
You wrote: "I have the code and want to add it to your indicator"
You not a programmer. You have no idea what a piece of junk someone gave to you.
What kind of a deal I promised to you?
This is a shame movement from your side. Respectful man won't do such things!
If you will not apology I will publicate this piece of code for all the FX community to see and laugh...
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RSI-MA:
Author: Leonid Basis