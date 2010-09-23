Indicators: RSI-MA

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RSI-MA:

This indicator is a combination of a classic RSI and even more classic MA indicators. I hope it will be more stable and with more Profit/Loss Ratio.

Author: Leonid Basis

[Deleted]  

Hello !!

How many days one has to wait for a good siganl, why don't you design for lower timeframe, have you realized how volatile the market is? Please optimize it for lower time frame.

Rating low !!!

 
james44:

Hello !!

How many days one has to wait for a good siganl, why don't you design for lower timeframe, have you realized how volatile the market is? Please optimize it for lower time frame.

Rating low !!!


Dear James,

Maybe it will be news for you, but there are choleric (temperament type) people and there are phlegmatic (temperament type) people. There are choleric traders who are trading on 1-5 minutes TF and there are phlegmatic traders who are trading on H4-D1 TF. And there are sanguine (temperament type) traders who are trading on 5-15 minutes TF, but the trend is determined on the daily TF.

Best wishes

[Deleted]  

this basisforex asked for code for roundit to add to his indicator and never returned new indicator to me. basisforex- you should email the new indicator or pay a differ way

 
There are a couple of horizontal lines (80% line and the 20% line).
You use the indicator this way: when the moving lines go down below the
20% line, and cross and turn up, this is a "BUY". When they are moving
up above the 80% line, and cross and turn down, this is a "SELL".
Anything that happens between the 80% and 20% line should be disregarded.
 
lastman:

SELAM degişik bir sistem denemeye aldım..


 
lastman:
lastman:

SELAM degişik bir sistem denemeye aldım..





İyi şanslar.
[Deleted]  

I HAVE HAD A REALLY HARD TIME TO UNDERSTAND WHAT OR HOW THIS INDICATOR WAS ACCOMPLISHED AFTER SEVERAL TRIES II DECIDED TO USE A STOCH 5.9.3. HOW DID YOU DO IT?

 
sty671:

this basisforex asked for code for roundit to add to his indicator and never returned new indicator to me. basisforex- you should email the new indicator or pay a differ way


Do not respected Mike Schmittb (or Michael Smith) (sty671, sty671@gmail.com, mathlifesjk@gmail.com )


You have no honor and no conscience

You wrote: "I have the code and want to add it to your indicator"

You not a programmer. You have no idea what a piece of junk someone gave to you.

What kind of a deal I promised to you?

This is a shame movement from your side. Respectful man won't do such things!
If you will not apology I will publicate this piece of code for all the FX community to see and laugh...

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