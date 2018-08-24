How to detect pullback of market in MQL4 EA?

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Hello,
I have attached a picture I have mentioned my question in that picture. Experts Please answer my question.

Questions:
1. I want to ask what is stoplevel & freezelevel? please explain me in simple words I am not able to understand reference documentation.
2. How could I detect market pull back (sideways) from code in MQL4?

3. Answer those 3 questions which I have mentioned in attached picture.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

don't attach an image, insert the image) 

Image (Alt+I)

Thank you.

 
Try a period 2 or 3 moving average.
 
kumaillakhani:
Hello,
I have attached a picture I have mentioned my question in that picture. Experts Please answer my question.

Questions:
1. I want to ask what is stoplevel & freezelevel? please explain me in simple words I am not able to understand reference documentation.
2. How could I detect market pull back (sideways) from code in MQL4?
3. Answer those 3 questions which I have mentioned in attached picture.

Stoplevel is the minimum distance in points from the current price, where you can change the stop-loss and take-profit. Freezelevel is the minimum distance from the current price at which you can set or delete a pending order or close a market position.

For the ECN account, these values will be zero. For Instant Execution account Stoplevel is usually equal to 2-5 points.

Use my indicators for calculate its values.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808  - for MT4

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17205 - for MT5

I'm sorry, the descriptions are not translated into English, use Google Translator. I will try to translate into English the next few days.

ShowImportantParams
ShowImportantParams
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор показывает параметры символа и счета, некоторые из которых могут меняться при выходе важных новостей или перед закрытием недельной сессии. Могут меняться следующие параметры: Leverage - плечо, может меняться в сторону уменьшения, например, при выходе важных новостей, перед закрытием рынка в пятницу.. StopLevel - уровни установки stop...
 
kumaillakhani:
Hello,
I have attached a picture I have mentioned my question in that picture. Experts Please answer my question.

Questions:

2. How could I detect market pull back (sideways) from code in MQL4?

3. Answer those 3 questions which I have mentioned in attached picture.

2. Probably by the speed of the price change within the current bar.

3. See iLow and iLowest 

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808  - for MT4

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17205 - for MT5

I'm sorry, the descriptions are not translated into English, use Google Translator. I will try to translate into English the next few days.

Sure they are already translated - don't use the web-menu but replace in the url /ru/ by /en/:

E.g.: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808   =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15808

ShowImportantParams
ShowImportantParams
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор показывает параметры символа и счета, некоторые из которых могут меняться при выходе важных новостей или перед закрытием недельной сессии. Могут меняться следующие параметры: Leverage - плечо, может меняться в сторону уменьшения, например, при выходе важных новостей, перед закрытием рынка в пятницу.. StopLevel - уровни установки stop...
 

Hello

How can I select lowest value like mentioned in picture at 3 places I have put arrows when ever a white closes above EMA in H1 chart I want to know the last lowest price till before the last white candle. Please guide me If you guys able to understand what I need to ask.


 

Find the shifts of the 2 relevant bars

use iLowest() to find the lowest shift between the 2

use Low[] to find the low

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