How to detect pullback of market in MQL4 EA?
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don't attach an image, insert the image)
Thank you.
Stoplevel is the minimum distance in points from the current price, where you can change the stop-loss and take-profit. Freezelevel is the minimum distance from the current price at which you can set or delete a pending order or close a market position.
For the ECN account, these values will be zero. For Instant Execution account Stoplevel is usually equal to 2-5 points.
Use my indicators for calculate its values.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808 - for MT4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17205 - for MT5
I'm sorry, the descriptions are not translated into English, use Google Translator. I will try to translate into English the next few days.
- www.mql5.com
3. Answer those 3 questions which I have mentioned in attached picture.
2. Probably by the speed of the price change within the current bar.
3. See iLow and iLowest
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808 - for MT4
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17205 - for MT5
I'm sorry, the descriptions are not translated into English, use Google Translator. I will try to translate into English the next few days.
Sure they are already translated - don't use the web-menu but replace in the url /ru/ by /en/:
E.g.: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15808 => https://www.mql5.com/en/code/15808
- www.mql5.com
Hello
How can I select lowest value like mentioned in picture at 3 places I have put arrows when ever a white closes above EMA in H1 chart I want to know the last lowest price till before the last white candle. Please guide me If you guys able to understand what I need to ask.
Find the shifts of the 2 relevant bars
use iLowest() to find the lowest shift between the 2
use Low[] to find the low
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3. Answer those 3 questions which I have mentioned in attached picture.