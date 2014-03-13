MqlRates question
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
- www.mql5.com
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates - Documentation on MQL5
angevoyageur:Thanks again !
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates
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Hello,
From Docs:
From this I understand that with MQLRates I can get the above information about the chart to which the EA is attached.
I have 2 questions:
1-Do I understand correctly ?
2-If the answer to question 1 is yes, how can I resolve this problem: I have an EA attached to a chart and I want to get the MQLRates from that chart symbol but with another time period
Thanks in advance for answers !