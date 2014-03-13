MqlRates question

New comment
 

Hello,

From Docs:

 

From this I understand that with MQLRates I can get the above information about the chart to which the EA is attached.

I have 2 questions:

1-Do I understand correctly ?

2-If the answer to question 1 is yes, how can I resolve this problem: I have an EA attached to a chart and I want to get the MQLRates from that chart symbol but with another time period

Thanks in advance for answers ! 

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates

Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
Documentation on MQL5: Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates
  • www.mql5.com
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyRates - Documentation on MQL5
 
angevoyageur:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series/copyrates

Thanks again !
New comment