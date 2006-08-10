Experts: RobotPowerM5 meta4V12
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
Hi Collector,
At first, thanks for this EA.
1) Concerning the default values for parameters ? (BullBearPeriod=5, TS=15, SL=45,
TP=150) they are for M5 (like advice inside EA), or H4 (like backtest's period)
2) Must this EA been disconnect at somes hours ? (during night, due to very low volatility, or during news releases time, where very big volatility)
Thanks for your answers.
.. hi, i am new to this forum =-))
i have questions about this EA. If the Author (Collector) could answer some of them that would be great.
why would you not want to set a stop loss with this?
is it because there is one built in?
and wouldn't 42.06% modeling quality be rather low for this? and why did you show us a model for a 4 hour chart when the Ea says it shoudl run in the five minute setting.
.. has anyone forward tested this?
sorry for all the questions, but i think that some answers to these questions would be helpful.
Thank you in advance.
i have questions about this EA. If the Author (Collector) could answer some of them that would be great.
why would you not want to set a stop loss with this?
is it because there is one built in?
and wouldn't 42.06% modeling quality be rather low for this? and why did you show us a model for a 4 hour chart when the Ea says it shoudl run in the five minute setting.
.. has anyone forward tested this?
sorry for all the questions, but i think that some answers to these questions would be helpful.
Thank you in advance.
Your model shows 28,754 total trades over the 5+ yr time period. That works out to 1 trade every hour and 5 minutes or so. But in testing this in real time I'm not generating nearly that many trades. Please explain?
criss73:
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
so far, it has been a week since ive been runing this EA and the results are dismal!
criss73:i have been forward testing this one for the past 2 days and .. wow what a rollercoaster. . ytou are way up then its down.. freaky.. 0.o
so far, it has been a week since ive been runing this EA and the results are dismal!
criss73:
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
so far, it has been a week since ive been runing this EA and the results are dismal!
furious_angel:
criss73:i have been forward testing this one for the past 2 days and .. wow what a rollercoaster. . ytou are way up then its down.. freaky.. 0.o
so far, it has been a week since ive been runing this EA and the results are dismal!
criss73:
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
im running it on a 5min chart i constantly get a selling alert every few seconds. i have to disable alert! is this normal?
so far, it has been a week since ive been runing this EA and the results are dismal!
i think backtesting for any of these EA is an illusion. this EA is for 5 min chart and yet the backtest was done on 4hr.
Hi Everybody,
(Sorry for my english...I'm French. Just hope you'll understand me...)
Like you, I've been disapointed by the way this expert is for an M5 use (like advice inside EA) an the backtest was made on H4.
I've try many backtest on it, an the only one that seems to give good results, is H4, when backtested with model : "control point......interpolation of 12 control points)".
My backtests was made with default parameters, on GBPUSD, like advice.
The general idea of this EA is not uninteresting :
1) Try to define the TREND with help of 2 indicators : BULL POWERS and BEAR POWERS, if the SUM is positive, it's a UP TREND, if négative it's a DOWN TREND.
(Personally, I've build an simple indicator which makes the sum, to have always under the eyes this value, called....BULLS BEARS !)
2) Once define, ride on it, with trade(s) having initial stop at 45 pips (what a big value, if this was for trading on M5 !) an a trailing stop of 15 pips.
So where are the problems, and what could be solutions ?
1) To define the TREND, it's the previous bar's BULL BEAR value which are tested, not the current ones (So even if the current bar is positive, if the previous was negative, the EA continues to try to SELL....During all the current BULL bar. . ..It's very long when you lose...And much more, when it's on an H4 bar like backtest would incite to use...)
2) TREND is define by the positive or négative value of the SUM of BULL and BEAR POWERS indicators (on PREVIOUS bar). Could we not get better results, by saying that if (on CURRENT bar, comparing with previous bar) this SUM INCREASE, it's a UP TREND, when it DECREASE, it's a DOWN TREND ?
"one picture is equal to 1000 words..." OK !
REDS lines are EA actual TREND (for an UP TREND). YELLOWS line are my proposition. (the bars under the lines belong to the trend)
3) In the place to use a fixed number of lot, may be it could be better to use one based on : a % of risk admitted by the trader and the FREE ACCOUNT MARGIN ?
(Let's say that if risk admitted is 10%, it would be 1 lot for a 10 K$ FREE MARGIN, 1.5 lots for 15K$, 2 lots for 20K$ and so long...)
Good reflexion to everybody....André.
;-)
(Sorry for my english...I'm French. Just hope you'll understand me...)
Like you, I've been disapointed by the way this expert is for an M5 use (like advice inside EA) an the backtest was made on H4.
I've try many backtest on it, an the only one that seems to give good results, is H4, when backtested with model : "control point......interpolation of 12 control points)".
My backtests was made with default parameters, on GBPUSD, like advice.
The general idea of this EA is not uninteresting :
1) Try to define the TREND with help of 2 indicators : BULL POWERS and BEAR POWERS, if the SUM is positive, it's a UP TREND, if négative it's a DOWN TREND.
(Personally, I've build an simple indicator which makes the sum, to have always under the eyes this value, called....BULLS BEARS !)
2) Once define, ride on it, with trade(s) having initial stop at 45 pips (what a big value, if this was for trading on M5 !) an a trailing stop of 15 pips.
So where are the problems, and what could be solutions ?
1) To define the TREND, it's the previous bar's BULL BEAR value which are tested, not the current ones (So even if the current bar is positive, if the previous was negative, the EA continues to try to SELL....During all the current BULL bar. . ..It's very long when you lose...And much more, when it's on an H4 bar like backtest would incite to use...)
2) TREND is define by the positive or négative value of the SUM of BULL and BEAR POWERS indicators (on PREVIOUS bar). Could we not get better results, by saying that if (on CURRENT bar, comparing with previous bar) this SUM INCREASE, it's a UP TREND, when it DECREASE, it's a DOWN TREND ?
"one picture is equal to 1000 words..." OK !
REDS lines are EA actual TREND (for an UP TREND). YELLOWS line are my proposition. (the bars under the lines belong to the trend)
3) In the place to use a fixed number of lot, may be it could be better to use one based on : a % of risk admitted by the trader and the FREE ACCOUNT MARGIN ?
(Let's say that if risk admitted is 10%, it would be 1 lot for a 10 K$ FREE MARGIN, 1.5 lots for 15K$, 2 lots for 20K$ and so long...)
Good reflexion to everybody....André.
;-)
Hey guys I try this expert advisor and it work well on backtest but in live mode you will lose everything...The system continue to take signal even thought you have exit, stop out or take profits with the old signal. This mean the system will take a winning trade and turn into losing trade many times over, losing trade at the highest bar and losing trade in the lowest bar but in the backtest it won't show. There is a bug there can't fix it. I try everything to change the setting nothing work. In one night I lose over -$3,000 on a single signal, the reason it continue to repurchase, I wish the programer who program this system find a way to fix the repurchase position, this system would be the best. But unfortunate not possible. The system has a hidden flaw, you would not want to find out with live money.
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RobotPowerM5 meta4V12:
Author: Collector