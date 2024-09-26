EA backtesting
Hi
It’s not about the number of inputs but what’s coded inside. If the EA has multiple loops and loops within the loops it takes longer to process. Also if EA works with objects on the chart it makes it works slower (especially if there are a lot of objects on the chart). Sometimes the used indicators are slower hence the EA itself is slower. So you would have to check the codes of those EAs to compare the performance. It’s all about coding.
Have a nice day👍📊
Rene Kaufmann:Beside the differences in the algorithms and strategies used (which can be huge), EA creators are sometimes professional coders, sometimes amateurs and sometimes they can't code at all and are relying to someone else to do it. Even between the different categories of coders, there can be serious differences depending of the time invested on the EA, if the code is optimized in general, optimized for the Strategy Tester.
Trust that you are all well.
Thanks
Good day
Trust that you are all well.
I have tested numerous EA's i would like to know why some EA's take hours to do a 6months back test and some others do the same test in minutes even if they have more setting options.
The same goes for optimization I only optimize 1 or 2 parameter at a time.
I would appreciate some advice on how to deal with the EA's "that make optimizing/ back testing difficult"
Thanks
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Good day
Trust that you are all well.
I have tested numerous EA's i would like to know why some EA's take hours to do a 6months back test and some others do the same test in minutes even if they have more setting options.
The same goes for optimization I only optimize 1 or 2 parameter at a time.
I would appreciate some advice on how to deal with the EA's "that make optimizing/ back testing difficult"
Thanks