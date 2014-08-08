Indicators: Open Interest Online © Indicator
Please could you translate this indicator also into english or make a english version. It seems to be useful indicator - something different from the leading and lagging indicators based on price action only.
Hi,
Good indicator. Looks so colourful and nice. If it does not achieve anything, at least it makes the chart looks so colourful and beautiful.
I have always said and repeatedly state to those who want the money out of forex and those that do not care the number of colours that they have on their platform, that the only reliable and good software/indicators are the Moving Average, Fibo(retracement &extension), Macd and the Traditional Macd. The only addition is the trendline. Anything other than these are just fluke and waste of time, energy and money. Yes.
Personally, i have gone though a lot of seminars from the so-called gurus. I have bought uncountable softwares that were claimed to be making hundreds and thousands of pips in a day with unbeatable records. there is even one software that once cracked my laptop-have to buy another hard-drive. can u imagine?
Still i must not fail to comment on your ability to arrange colours and thereby making the chart look lovely when applied.
with Moving Average, Fibo(retracement &extension), Macd and the Traditional Macd and extensive and dedicated practice, you definitely can make the money.
On a more personal note: do not believe anybody if they tell you they have a 100% successful system - if they did they wouldn't share it with you - they would make their own money with it.
Thanks
Emma
e_okoli@yahoo.com
Please could you translate this indicator also into english or make a english version. It seems to be useful indicator - something different from the leading and lagging indicators based on price action only.
Editor's note: We have added code with english variables, comments and messages. Please download Open_Interest_IndicatorXR_online_beta_V3_eng.mq4
Please could you translate this indicator also into english or make a english version. It seems to be useful indicator - something different from the leading and lagging indicators based on price action only.
Editor's note: We have added code with english variables, comments and messages. Please download Open_Interest_IndicatorXR_online_beta_V3_eng.mq4
Thanks!
GREAT :-)
but it works only in my 4 digit platform not in the 5 digit.
Hello, I am a beginner in trading and I want to use that indicator.I putted that in the custom indicators but doesn\'t works. Can you help me, please ? What must I do ? Thanks in advance.
The first note that at present time it works with EURUSD GBPUSD and GOLD.
The details can be found in the comments to original Russian version. If you don't speak Russian, see Google Translated text.
To install it, copy it to the folder "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts\indicator\", compile and attach to the chart. Do not forget to allow DLL use:
Completely redesigned reporting system, and written new versions of indicators, which solves the problem of accumulated history of quotations, and hence the increased file history that gave rise to inhibition of terminal madness indicators. Also added the ability to work in the tester strategies.
Bug reports and suggestions to improve the service continues to be adopted at the forum indicators: http://realvolumes.ucoz.ru/forum/2. Profits!
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Open Interest Online © Indicator:
Author: Rustamzhan Salidzhanov