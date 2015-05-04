Experts: Cluster expert advisor
Nice idea. Indicator though, shows no lines.
Really very interesting EA, thanks for sharing.
In the description part you wrote that: "For example, if the strongest currency is EUR (from the 8 pairs)...." In the code I found only 7 currency pairs:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
Are there any other pairs that will be opened ?
Really very interesting EA, thanks for sharing.
In the description part you wrote that: "For example, if the strongest currency is EUR (from the 8 pairs)...." In the code I found only 7 currency pairs:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
AUDUSD
USDCAD
NZDUSD
Are there any other pairs that will be opened ?
These 7 currencypairs has a total of 8 currencies....
Nice idea but not sure how to run the EA - does it need to be installed separately on a chart of each pair? I tried to run it on on chart and it will open orders for that pair - but others it tries to place but comes up 'unknown symbol name NZDUSD (etc)' even though the symbol names look correct.
Nice idea but not sure how to run the EA - does it need to be installed separately on a chart of each pair? I tried to run it on on chart and it will open orders for that pair - but others it tries to place but comes up 'unknown symbol name NZDUSD (etc)' even though the symbol names look correct.
I don't know as well. =( Sounds like a good idea for an EA
I have tried to backtest with this advisor but nothing happens and the following message appears repeatedly in the journal:
CCFp EURUSD,M15: unknown subwindow number -1 for ObjectCreate function
Can anyone suggest what the problem is?
Thanks,
HI All,
I have just put it on USDJPY and GBPCHF, with the CCFp @ default settings. I noticed it has made a long trade USDJPY on Tuesday for 60 pips, so something is working:-).
Queries:-
1. Can it go on more than one chart?
2. Preferred time frame?
3. Is there an explanation of the input settings (apart from SL, which I presume is for use with 5 digit brokers)?
4. If it closes a trade as it opens up another, why was there not another trade showing on the chart?
Chart attached.
Thanks for sharing the EA.
Cheers,
Mike
Is anyone interested in doing more work with this EA? I was intrigued when I saw it, but had to fix over 30 bugs before I could use it. I think it has a lot of potential and I'm willing to discuss and share my work.
I also fixed a lot of really bad code that was eating up a lot of resources.
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Cluster expert advisor:
Author: Mikhail Simakov