Experts: Scalpel EA - page 2

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After alot of testing on my 4 digit demo account with IBFX I found the original Scalpel by ryaz to be the best EA I think I have ever found and used. I am now using this EA as it appears in its default mode with no other changes. It gives me back daily profits without fail. I am using it on all my charts simultaneously to give me the biggest bang for my buck. Thanks to the author of this EA I am now earning the kind of returns that I was striving for all along. Thanks again ryaz. Dont change a think in this EA...........I found it to work the best on the 5 mnute charts.

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To: ryaz

I have put this robot on a FXCM mt4 chart and it has not traded in 2 weeks? Don't know why. It may be that it is on a 5 digit format. But I contacted FXCM and they said to contact you. The jurnal says,"OLD TIC------,". This indicates that there is somethig that it needs before it will run. Do you know what that could be and let me know if possible. Thanks jimedqw

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I make a detail logic description for this EA. http://kolier.li/trading-system/scalpel-mq4
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to ryaz

if i want to change the order conditon but still use the structure of this EA,how can i revise the code? i find the trailingstop is very good .how can i extraction the part of trailingstop from this EA?

can you help me ? thank you

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swampdoc:

After alot of testing on my 4 digit demo account with IBFX I found the original Scalpel by ryaz to be the best EA I think I have ever found and used. I am now using this EA as it appears in its default mode with no other changes. It gives me back daily profits without fail. I am using it on all my charts simultaneously to give me the biggest bang for my buck. Thanks to the author of this EA I am now earning the kind of returns that I was striving for all along. Thanks again ryaz. Dont change a think in this EA...........I found it to work the best on the 5 mnute charts.

Congrats..


You state you are using the 5m on "all of your charts"...is that just the gbp pairs?....or could you please list your pairs?

ES

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I backtested it, it shows a big looser. I think this forum moderators should not allow people coming here for joking purposes. dam!!!

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I'm seeing some pretty impressive results. It took me a while to optimize the many parameters to my satisfaction, but performance (in a demo) is quite good. Re: the comment immediate below ('... shows a big looser [sic]...) -- I must wonder to what degree -- if any, the poster tried to optimize. However, even with default settings, performance seemed positive (not great -- but positive).

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laton2010:

I backtested it, it shows a big looser. I think this forum moderators should not allow people coming here for joking purposes. dam!!!


You're comment is worthless judging by the total of your contribution. I think the moderators shouldn't allow ignorant users posting such slanderous comments.
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SymbolEURGBPFXF (Euro vs Great Britain Pound)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.01.01 - 2011.06.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLots=-5; TakeProfit=40; StopLoss=340; TrailingStop=25; cciPeriod=14; cciLimit=75; MaxPos=1; Interval=0; Reduce=600; Live=0; Volatility=100; Threshold=1; FridayClose=22; slippage=3; spreadlimit=5.5; magic=123581321;
Bars in test335509Ticks modelled24801898Modelling quality99.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit6544.75Gross profit79894.49Gross loss-73349.74
Profit factor1.09Expected payoff21.11
Absolute drawdown5797.14Maximal drawdown27946.17 (86.93%)Relative drawdown86.93% (27946.17)
Total trades310Short positions (won %)62 (90.32%)Long positions (won %)248 (79.84%)
Profit trades (% of total)254 (81.94%)Loss trades (% of total)56 (18.06%)
Largestprofit trade997.02loss trade-8746.44
Averageprofit trade314.55loss trade-1309.82
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)28 (9935.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-1461.01)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)11725.31 (21)consecutive loss (count of losses)-8746.44 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1
12
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