Experts: Scalpel EA - page 2
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After alot of testing on my 4 digit demo account with IBFX I found the original Scalpel by ryaz to be the best EA I think I have ever found and used. I am now using this EA as it appears in its default mode with no other changes. It gives me back daily profits without fail. I am using it on all my charts simultaneously to give me the biggest bang for my buck. Thanks to the author of this EA I am now earning the kind of returns that I was striving for all along. Thanks again ryaz. Dont change a think in this EA...........I found it to work the best on the 5 mnute charts.
To: ryaz
I have put this robot on a FXCM mt4 chart and it has not traded in 2 weeks? Don't know why. It may be that it is on a 5 digit format. But I contacted FXCM and they said to contact you. The jurnal says,"OLD TIC------,". This indicates that there is somethig that it needs before it will run. Do you know what that could be and let me know if possible. Thanks jimedqw
to ryaz
if i want to change the order conditon but still use the structure of this EA,how can i revise the code? i find the trailingstop is very good .how can i extraction the part of trailingstop from this EA?
can you help me ? thank you
After alot of testing on my 4 digit demo account with IBFX I found the original Scalpel by ryaz to be the best EA I think I have ever found and used. I am now using this EA as it appears in its default mode with no other changes. It gives me back daily profits without fail. I am using it on all my charts simultaneously to give me the biggest bang for my buck. Thanks to the author of this EA I am now earning the kind of returns that I was striving for all along. Thanks again ryaz. Dont change a think in this EA...........I found it to work the best on the 5 mnute charts.
Congrats..
You state you are using the 5m on "all of your charts"...is that just the gbp pairs?....or could you please list your pairs?
ES
I backtested it, it shows a big looser. I think this forum moderators should not allow people coming here for joking purposes. dam!!!
I'm seeing some pretty impressive results. It took me a while to optimize the many parameters to my satisfaction, but performance (in a demo) is quite good. Re: the comment immediate below ('... shows a big looser [sic]...) -- I must wonder to what degree -- if any, the poster tried to optimize. However, even with default settings, performance seemed positive (not great -- but positive).
I backtested it, it shows a big looser. I think this forum moderators should not allow people coming here for joking purposes. dam!!!
You're comment is worthless judging by the total of your contribution. I think the moderators shouldn't allow ignorant users posting such slanderous comments.