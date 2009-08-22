Experts: Forex SKY
That's very interesting. :-)
I congratulate you, this good work.
Robert
Hi there, this EA does not work as advertised. It models VERY well but does not execute any trades. I tested it with a larger TP and larger SL and it performed VERY well in testing ONLY. Why cant this be configured to execute a REAL trade?
Thanks
TF
Hm, Stoploss 3000, I dont know, but some people really like it. I hope if you trade it not the first trade will be a 3000 stoploss loose.
Dont trade strategies with no stoploss.
Thanks for All your Support.
This is my First EA. Currently i am Developing EA with Very Very Low Loss.
Trying MY level Best.
Thanks for your Donations. It will boost up my New EA Development. :)
Thanks for All your Support.
This is my First EA. Currently i am Developing EA with Very Very Low Loss.
Trying MY level Best.
Thanks for your Donations. It will boost up my New EA Development. :)
Well done on this EA! did great in testing and got two winning trades so far on my demo account. Looking forward to seeing what else you'll be developing. Is it possible to request a Lotsize function for those of us who wanna risk a bit more than 0.1?
Keep it up :)
Wich timeframe do you use for the best results?
Well done on this EA! did great in testing and got two winning trades so far on my demo account. Looking forward to seeing what else you'll be developing. Is it possible to request a Lotsize function for those of us who wanna risk a bit more than 0.1?
Keep it up :)
You can rewrite it so. :-)
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Forex SKY:
Author: SIVAKUMAR