Experts: Forex SKY - page 2
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Well done on this EA! did great in testing and got two winning trades so far on my demo account. Looking forward to seeing what else you'll be developing. Is it possible to request a Lotsize function for those of us who wanna risk a bit more than 0.1?
Keep it up :)
You can rewrite it so. :-)
Thank you very much!
Hi, i have tested this EA on different timeframes and It works best with 1 Minute, 30 minute and 60 Minute on EUR USD.
I did some modification to the code and dynamically calulated the lot sized based on a percentage of the free margin, but if you have 2 of 3 loosing trades close to each other, you will blow the account. Therefore this MA should only be used with fixed Lot Size.
Another thing is that if you choose to have 300 pips in stop loss and 10 pips in take profit, we need more than 96,7 % profit trades to make the EA profitable. When testing on different periods i got between 90-95% profitable trades.
When trying a test run from Jul 2009 to Sep 2009 on a 1 min chart, it picks up only from 25 Aug 2009.....no matter what it does not trade before these days....btw, i had only changed the number of lots for buy and sell...but let me tell you that the results are amazing.....no loss at all even once......but just wondering if the count of number of trades done could be increased...and how?
Excl EA.......I have traded it with my demo account and so far sooo good......planning to implement it in my real account after a few more trials....thanks Siva.
Here's the graphical outcome of the trades form Jul 2009 to Sep 2009 for 7 lots with 10000 bucks....
When trying a test run from Jul 2009 to Sep 2009 on a 1 min chart, it picks up only from 25 Aug 2009.....no matter what it does not trade before these days....btw, i had only changed the number of lots for buy and sell...but let me tell you that the results are amazing.....no loss at all even once......but just wondering if the count of number of trades done could be increased...and how?
Excl EA.......I have traded it with my demo account and so far sooo good......planning to implement it in my real account after a few more trials....thanks Siva.
Here's the graphical outcome of the trades form Jul 2009 to Sep 2009 for 7 lots with 10000 bucks....
hi, dh_Madhu the reason why the 1M chart only works after 25th Aug, is because you dont have the historical data. Start your history center and download the data. I would not implement this EA on a real account, because you need more than 96,7% winning trades to make the EA profitable. I have tested this on historcal data a long way back and it doesn't work. Try jan-march 09 and it will blow your account
Hans
Guys,
First of all, congratulations for your EA.
My main comment is the following: the only hedge of the EA is the time ( if there's an increase that you re short, you can take it hard if the stop loss are too far- when there's one ).
The graph of pipTraderTim is a good example of a possible shock on the EA.
However, your EA gives me some good ideas: Again Congratulations !
UKALGO
dont' work at all on my plateform, and with a TakeProfit=100 & a StopLoss=3000 i don't think it's serious, An EA with 100% winnings that does not exists !
Hi.....Great EA, pls add a Lot Size, TP and SL and a Magic number