Experts: RUBBERBANDS_2 EA - page 5
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Can someone add a automatic lot increasment based on the accountbalance?
For example every 250$ add 0.01 lot.
I tried it for days now, but I´m not a coder and so failed!
Okay i have an automatic lot increase now:
500$->0.01
1000$->0.02
1500$->0.03
Works great. But still the DD kills me in some Periods. Does anybody have an Idea how to avoid this big DD?
I have tried to use an 50% Equity Stop to avoid the ultimate DD but i get not as heavy DD as before but more small DD.
Maybe a counter order?
And does someone have tried to usw TP?
Killing Dates between 2009.06.01 and 2009.25.11
2009.09.04 - 2009.09.15
and
2009.11.03 - 2009.11.11
Both times only short trades and only 1 long trade.
Maybe its possible to code: 5 short after another: 1 long and the other way round
Does someone know how to`?
best expert thanks .
I have a new Idea, but i dont know how to code it:
If we have a hedged Situation (f.e.: 10 Buy and 10 Sell) and the profit reached a minium of a specific level---> close all order
Is someone able to code that?
UPDATE:
I have a first idea but it doenst work fine. The EA opens a hedget Position at the beginning, so i tried to define that the EA only closes all Positions if there were more than 5 Sell and Buy orders.
BUT: The EA closes at the beginning about 10x the first hedget Position and after that he clothes nothing even if its hedget and we have more than 5 Sell/5 Buy. Does someone know how to solve this?
CODE:
int BuyCnt = 0;
int SellCnt = 0;
int abo = OrdersTotal();
for (int i=0; i < abo; i++)
{
if (!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
int type = OrderType();
if (type == OP_BUY) BuyCnt++;
if (type == OP_SELL) SellCnt++;
}
if (BuyCnt<5 && SellCnt<5 && BuyCnt-SellCnt==0)
{
GLBcloseall=true;
}
Hi St Jojo etal,
I’m a new comer to the ForEx, but have used computers for over 30 years and have done a little bit of programming along the way. I have read your description of your RubberBands EA and understand how and why it works and think it is a good approach as well. From the little bit I have learned this is a type of Martingale system like PipMaker though I may be mistaken about it being an apt description of your approach.
They both are great profit makers, but their downfall is that the losing trades don’t get canceled out EARLY. A tight Stop Loss on the losing trade of hedging pairs makes it very profitable. I also have a great little commercial utility from PipBoxer.Com that is a 2 stage Trailing Stop Loss (PBTS) that helps these systems and is very reasonably priced. It works with your RubberBands AE but unfortunately not with PipMaker.
When I use these programs more in a Scalping mode, which they are great for as they recognize and place a lot of trades very quickly (when your AE is in ‘Safety Mode’) and manually close out the losing trade very early as soon it is clear which of the trades is definitely losing money and the other one of the pair is making money both of these approaches are VERY profitable.
I have no experience programming MT4 and I don’t know if personal circumstances will permit me to undertake programming in this area. At this stage if I am going to do it I will wait till MT5 comes out very soon.
I appeal to you as well as other programmers to put an adjustable Stop Loss and preferably a Trailing Stop Loss as well onto both your RubberBands AND PipMaker and these systems will be GREAT and VERY profitable EAs.
Thanks for sharing. (8 >) Prosperous Trading (< 8)
DougRH
What settings and which revision do you prefer when using the PBTS and Rubberbands as a scalper?
I like the PBTS. Thanks for the idea.
rsqzjek
Trying to run LIVE but it is not possible. Anyone can help?
Running DEMO account works perfectly
This is my back-testing results: