Detach Charts MT5

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Hello,  I found a program that will allow me to detach charts and move to a separate monitor in MT4 but can not find any way to do that in MT5.  Is there an option for that out there that anyone knows of? 
 

I wrote a script that can do something like that, but it's horrible for everyday use.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/242907

Undock MT5 (and maybe MT4) charts from terminal
Undock MT5 (and maybe MT4) charts from terminal
  • 2018.05.05
  • www.mql5.com
Hello! This is the beginning of the code: Terminal says "cannot find 'CreateWindowsEx' in 'user32.dll'...
 

Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies

Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5

Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.07.26 21:47

We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:


For convenience, each window can include its toolbar.

From MQL5 it is easy to manage the state of the window and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. It's enough to turn off the display of the chart and all the canvas is at the developer's disposal.

This will give an additional push to create full-fledged applications within the terminal.


 

I'm so glad Service Desk lied to me two months ago. This is one of MT5 features I would enjoy the most.


MetaTrader 5 Platform: suggestion
Closed, Start: 2018.05.12 16:27, #2031682

Hello!

Have you considered an option to undock charts' windows from terminal's window? Either like Toolbox, Market Watch, Symbols etc. or completely independent windows?

The main advantages would be pretty frames and titlebars, free placement over multiple monitors and a possibility to place chart of one terminal instance over another terminal or other software (with 'always on top' option, either built in or using external program).

Main disadvantage would probably be complicated (or impossible) cascade and tiling, so independent chart windows should definitely not be the only or even default option.

There also might be a performance improvement for Linux installs as that would enable GPU accelerated window managers to build the chart windows.


Support Team 2018.05.12 16:27
We usually answer Service Desk requests Monday to Friday, 6:30 - 15:30 (GMT). You will most likely get an answer within 24 hours on workdays.
We apologize for any inconvenience this can cause.
Support Team 2018.05.14 10:59
Status: Unapproved Open

Dear  User.

Thank you for contacting us and suggestion.

Unfortunately, we do not have plans to implement it. Probably, we will return to them.



Let's hope they lied for not having plans to implement 15-seconds charts as well.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Great thanks Alain for letting us know

 

It (detach) was already implemented (in beta for now) - check this news:

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MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
 
It looks like the floating charts feature in MT5 has been removed from the latest update (v1973). Any reason why?
 
James King:
It looks like the floating charts feature in MT5 has been removed from the latest update (v1973). Any reason why?

It works for me - 



 
Hi Sergey, Thanks for that. It seems ok now.
 
Hello, is it possible to have the terminal on top of the undocked charts? Sometimes i need to move the terminal where i have all the undocked charts, but the terminal is always behind and cannot use it unless i minimize the undocked charts. Thanks
 
yep brilliant idea undocking charts but..... you still have to have the terminal visible on another monitor because you cant pin the undocked chart.. so whats the point of undocking it
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