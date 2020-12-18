Detach Charts MT5
- Detach Charts?
- detach graph window
- detaching charts
I wrote a script that can do something like that, but it's horrible for everyday use.
- 2018.05.05
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automatic trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Floating windows in the next release of MetaTrader 5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.07.26 21:47
We have implemented floating windows that can be placed on other monitors and outside the main window:
For convenience, each window can include its toolbar.
From MQL5 it is easy to manage the state of the window and even make completely independent windows with their own controls and panels. It's enough to turn off the display of the chart and all the canvas is at the developer's disposal.
This will give an additional push to create full-fledged applications within the terminal.
I'm so glad Service Desk lied to me two months ago. This is one of MT5 features I would enjoy the most.
Hello!
Have you considered an option to undock charts' windows from
terminal's window? Either like Toolbox, Market Watch, Symbols etc. or
completely independent windows?
The main advantages would be pretty frames and titlebars, free
placement over multiple monitors and a possibility to place chart of one
terminal instance over another terminal or other software (with 'always
on top' option, either built in or using external program).
Main disadvantage would probably be complicated (or impossible)
cascade and tiling, so independent chart windows should definitely not
be the only or even default option.
There also might be a performance improvement for Linux installs as that would enable GPU accelerated window managers to build the chart windows.
We apologize for any inconvenience this can cause.
Dear User.
Thank you for contacting us and suggestion.
Unfortunately, we do not have plans to implement it. Probably, we will return to them.
Let's hope they lied for not having plans to implement 15-seconds charts as well.
Great thanks Alain for letting us know
It (detach) was already implemented (in beta for now) - check this news:
----------------MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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