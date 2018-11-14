Undock MT5 (and maybe MT4) charts from terminal
SetParent(ThisChartHandle,NULL); SetParent(ThisChartParentHandle,NULL);
These two functions undock the chart, however the first does it without buttons and frames and the second crashes the terminal.
That should mean an empty window must be created and the chart (without buttons and frame) parented into it.
Not sure exactly what I'm doing, but CreateWindowEx returned a zero and ThisChartHandle window can get a titlebar.
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| undock.mq5 | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #import "user32.dll" int GetParent(long hWnd); int SetParent(long hWndChild, long hWndNewParent); bool SetWindowPos(long hWnd, long hWndInsertAfter, int x, int y, int width, int height, uint uFlags); long CreateWindowExA(uint dwExStyle,const char &lpClassName,const char &lpWindowName,uint dwStyle,int x,int y,int nWidth,int nHeight,int hWndParent,int hMenu,int hInstance,long lpParam); void keybd_event(int bVk, int bScan, int dwFlags, int dwExtraInfo); long SetWindowLongPtrA(long hWnd,int nIndex,long dwNewLong); #import void OnStart() { if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED,0)==1) { keybd_event(0x12,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x12,0,0x0002,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0x0002,0); } const char null=NULL; long ThisChartID = ChartID(); long NewWindowHandle, ThisChartHandle, ThisChartParentHandle, ThisChartGrandParentHandle, ThisChartGrandGrandParentHandle; ChartGetInteger(ThisChartID,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE,0,ThisChartHandle); ThisChartParentHandle=GetParent(ThisChartHandle); ThisChartGrandParentHandle=GetParent(ThisChartParentHandle); ThisChartGrandGrandParentHandle=GetParent(ThisChartGrandParentHandle); NewWindowHandle=CreateWindowExA(0x00040000|0x00C00000,null,null,0,200,300,500,500,NULL,NULL,NULL,NULL); //SetParent(ThisChartHandle,NULL); //SetWindowLongPtrA(ThisChartHandle,-16,0x00040000|0x00C00000); //SetWindowPos(ThisChartHandle,0,200,300,500,500,0x0020); SetWindowPos(NewWindowHandle,0,200,300,500,500,0x0020); Comment(NewWindowHandle); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
This undocks the chart in almost usable form:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| undock.mq5 | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #import "user32.dll" int SetParent(long hWndChild, long hWndNewParent); bool SetWindowPos(long hWnd, long hWndInsertAfter, int x, int y, int width, int height, uint uFlags); void keybd_event(int bVk, int bScan, int dwFlags, int dwExtraInfo); long SetWindowLongPtrA(long hWnd,int nIndex,long dwNewLong); #import void OnStart() { if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED,0)==1) { keybd_event(0x12,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x12,0,0x0002,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0x0002,0); } long ThisChartID = ChartID(); long ThisChartHandle; ChartGetInteger(ThisChartID,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE,0,ThisChartHandle); SetParent(ThisChartHandle,NULL); SetWindowLongPtrA(ThisChartHandle,-16,0x00040000|0x10000000|0x00000000|0x00C00000|0x00080000|0x00010000|0x00020000); SetWindowPos(ThisChartHandle,0,200,300,500,500,0x0020); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Limitations are if undocked chart is closed before the leftover docked window the terminal will crash. And leftover docked window can't be closed with mouse, ctrl+f4 should be used. Actually the whole main terminal window and everything on it becomes unclickable, it can be accessed only if undocked chart is minimized or the parts we want are undocked as well (through dragging).
This works a little better:
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| undock.mq5 | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #import "user32.dll" int SetParent(long hWndChild, long hWndNewParent); int GetParent(long hWnd); bool SetWindowPos(long hWnd, long hWndInsertAfter, int x, int y, int width, int height, uint uFlags); void keybd_event(int bVk, int bScan, int dwFlags, int dwExtraInfo); long SetWindowLongPtrA(long hWnd,int nIndex,long dwNewLong); bool ShowWindow(long hWnd,int nCmdShow); #import void OnStart() { if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_IS_MAXIMIZED,0)==1) { keybd_event(0x12,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0,0); keybd_event(0x12,0,0x0002,0); keybd_event(0x52,0,0x0002,0); } long ThisChartID = ChartID(); long ThisChartHandle, ThisChartParentHandle; ChartGetInteger(ThisChartID,CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE,0,ThisChartHandle); ThisChartParentHandle=GetParent(ThisChartHandle); SetParent(ThisChartHandle,NULL); SetWindowLongPtrA(ThisChartHandle,-16,0x00040000|0x10000000|0x00000000|0x00C00000|0x00080000|0x00010000|0x00020000); SetWindowPos(ThisChartHandle,-1,256,256,512,512,0); ShowWindow(ThisChartParentHandle,6); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Minimized empty window still must be closed before the undocked chart or terminal will crash.
The best solution would be undocked chart sibling to undocked Toolbox, Symbols, Navigator, etc. but I don't know how to do it.
There is documentation in MS site about user32, functions and meanings of values, for example:
https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ms633591(v=vs.85).aspx
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Hello!
This is the beginning of the code:
Terminal says "cannot find 'CreateWindowsEx' in 'user32.dll'". It's most probably me not declaring it properly, but should it return some other kind of error if that is the problem?