Buy + Sell Every New Candlestick EA - page 4
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I will assert that the only people
Well maybe you just don't know about other things.
I guess that is what makes this world work.
If everybody knew and did the same it would come to a complete stop.One man's trash is another man's treasure.
Wow thanks a lot my friend. Please make it to work on MT4 if you can.
Thanks a lot man. You are a star
Cheers
Write code. just for fun.
Did on fact helped?
Write code. just for fun.
Wow. Thanks a lot Man. Got it already
This exactly what i wanted. Thank you so much for your time.
God Bless You Friend
How about some test results ?
Here friend
Sorry for late response
Not what i expected.
Did you close also at the end of the candle ?
Not what i expected.
Did you close also at the end of the candle ?
Kinda looks like they're all left open with a small TP (average 10pt, max 20pts from report) and no SL (well at least none that would be hit)
Not what i expected.
Did you close also at the end of the candle ?
No. We modified the script a little bit.
What i wanted basically is the EA or script to execute 2 Hedging (Buy + Sell) positions at the beginning of each candlestick.
To give a hint on what is going on with the results you see. This script is on D1 time frame with 10 TPs only. Although i modified the EA a little bit.
Okay thanks.