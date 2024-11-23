Experts: jMasterRSX v1 by jirimac - page 2
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how can I download 4 files for this ea when there are only 2 listed? When I downloaded the ea it did not have a properties section
oh, sorry, you just get those two, copy them into the proper folders, open you script editor and compile them..
lordorly - it could be optimized for the whole period buy my goal is to achieve good results in the present time.. Maybe when combined with other filter as nirvaman just posted, we can get even better and more stable performance over longer period of time.
From what I've learned in optimization:
1) Avoid having too many parameters like the plague. Keep the variable quantity low. The more scattered the GA optimized result are (no matter how spectacular they are and even when it comes with hundreds of trades to validate the stats), the less likely it would work in the future. When you backtest them, the result should come out clustered and not hypersensitive (it will still work 1 step above or below, though there will be a central optimum). Then use 3 or 4 best ones to smooth the equity curve.
If you don't believe me, try this: externalize variables for RSX bar qty and offset crossing levels for M5 and M30. Then optimize them for 6 month and run it for the following 3 month. It will be a complete mess. And that's only 3 variables!
2) Go into probabilistic path, try distribution studies from normalized variables in a before->after framework. Then you can run the GA to capture from the distribution.
these 3 days goes very profitable, If your strategy show simulare results in future that will be realy perfect EA.I see that you are right for take profit and stop loss, its realy unnessesary.Maybe you need to put just size of lot.I will tested more your EA and i will report you about my results.Best regards.
Hello all,
I think you have to be carefull with this EA. If backtest for previous year was not successfull, there is a possibility, performance can change also today. For example here: 20 pips a day opposite "yesterday's trend", I have positive profit curve from 01.01.2000 till today and I am still carefull. You just have to understand each trade as if you would trade it manually. Also you have to understand why last year was not profitable.
You can be a profitable short time with this, but not long.... Only if you would like to bet and make a short profit.
I bet till the end of this year this EA will lose.
Sorry for negative comment. I like new Ideas like this one is and I am your fan, but more skepticism should be there, if you would like to trade seriously.
Thanks for the comment you made Navodar. You absolutely right. But any EA can change in matter of hours from profitable into losing. Even if you have profitable EA for the past ten years, that doesnt mean it work tomorrow or next year.. Situation is changing all the time and the environment has changed so much in the past couple of years. The forex market is shaping into new way. I think this EA could work for some time.. Basically Im willing to run it until it loses more then 30%.. But even if you run in now with hight risk ratio, you could double your money in the matter of weeks, then withdraw your initial deposit and keep it running. Therefore you are not risking anything and have potential to make some extra easy cash :)
But you are right, everyone should be careful with this EA as well with any other EA..
I'm currently working in another EA which shows nice trend for the past five years as well for this year with similar performance as this one.. So i think there is some interesting time coming :)
I think anyone trading forex knows, that you never invest more that you can effort to lose. Im running this on $100 account for forward test.
Sounds interesting with your new version. Wish you good luck.
Nice EA. But Still need Optimization.
Hi Pipster
It’s very interesting your backtess curve, but more that I try, I have not positive result. Could you upload the file .set with the settings you used?
Sorry for my english
Thanks in advance
Hi Pipster
It’s very interesting your backtess curve, but more that I try, I have not positive result. Could you upload the file .set with the settings you used?
Sorry for my english
Thanks in advance
Hey Jumper,
Perhaps Jirmac can post the set file that I sent, I cannot yet figure out how to attach it here. However, just to let you know, I've since found a few flaws in the trading logic and am in process of making some adjustments to the code. Just understand that if you use it you MUST keep your trading percent low and optimize it for about 6-12 trades per month at most. As always, I make no guarantees on the profitability of this EA, but jirmac's stategy is interesting..... :--> pipster
Id love to send you the file, but dont have it.. But why do you need it anyway?