Experts: jMasterRSX v1 by jirimac
Very nice jirimac! Thanks!
I'll take a look & let you know how it goes!
thanks - good work- i did'nt anderested the this line
if(OrderSymbol()!=Symbol() || OrderType()>OP_SELL) continue
what do you mean OrderType bigger then OP_SELL
The simplicity of the algorithm and your code are inspiring and refreshing. Thank you.
Forward test since I published my EA.. Its only a day but so far looks good.. Its running on Micro account, so the profits are per $100 which is about 3% per trade, not bad, yeah?
this is exactly what I was looking for. Something with dinamic exit. I will try to mix your EA with mine (NirvamanImax). Interested in the result ?
Very good EA,out of curiosity I checked Backtest around the year 2008 and the results are not like the current 2009, can you optimize?
Thank you.
Orlando
That's the point. I've just tried a lot of strategies and many of them are one year like the "holy grail" and the next year lost everything.
And if you think of EA is running on the M1, there should be no big difference between two years. It looks like market character is changing, and the question is, how and why? you cannot know what will be next year like, even if you optimize it on this year. Try to check backtest with 2007 ... 2000. If you would receive this EA at the beginning of this year, you would not be interested in it, because of last year profit curve.
That is my big pain. I have a lot of EA with nice profit curves for this year, but if I try previous years, it goes down. How can I trust such an EA?
nirvaman - very interested! The more improvements we can get the better for us :)
lordorly - it could be optimized for the whole period buy my goal is to achieve good results in the present time.. Maybe when combined with other filter as nirvaman just posted, we can get even better and more stable performance over longer period of time.
oR4z0r - your welcome, i think simple is good..
gshavi - sorry, this part of the code is not in use, i could removed it but though if you guy want to use dynamic lot sizes it could help you if i keep it
tinojazz - that would be very easy to place the stops, but it works the best when its dynamic and decide when to stop and take profits on its own. This way you achieve higher performance then if you use static stop lost as you could get stop even in profitable trade
sisam7 - have fun with the script. I still have two other EAs im working on. it will take some time before i finish them but they should work extremely well
Thanks all for your support and please share your improvements and ideas.. Id like to keep it open source so everyone who's interested can benefit from it. I dont believe that good EA should be for Sell.. You need to sell only EA which dosn't work so you can make money that way, lol :)
I think if we all work together, we can come up with something good..
how can I download 4 files for this ea when there are only 2 listed? When I downloaded the ea it did not have a properties section
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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jMasterRSX v1 by jirimac:
Author: jirimac