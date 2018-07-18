Back Testing doesn't like me.
Please to sure that your Metatrader is connected to the broker's server (that you opened at least free demo account wth them.
How to open, or how to change demo account to see EUR/USD?
because the set of pairs is related to the broker only ... one broker os having sone set ... other - different pairs ...
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It is for MT5 bu it works for MT4 as well -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27
As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
and you will need this post (MT4 only! because it is automatically doing on MT5 for example) -
-----------------How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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Hi everyone. I am new in fx trading. I wanted to test EA bot but I failed. Can someone help me?
Problems:
1) I can't find EUR/USD pair in History Center. (Image is inserted below).
2) I tried with other currency CAD/JPY in an M15 time-frame, and guess what? I failed. tester show me he is running something. but in the end, it will not show any results or graphs.
I am using MetaTrader4, Version 4.00, build 1090.
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.
[my history center screenshot]