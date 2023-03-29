MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot - page 3
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Good
I would like to know how the robot works, and if it helps to minimize the risks of losses, in each operation that one wants to execute and if it is reliable.
Thank you
Good
I would like to know how the robot works, and if it helps to minimize the risks of losses, in each operation that one wants to execute and if it is reliable.
Thank you
Let me explain again. MultiRobot is a platform for researching various strategies and of course it will be used for real trading. The first strategy I described in earlier posts. We will test it and find out how much it brings profit and other parameters.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.16 08:26
Thanks.
I spent some time to understand about how to connect to this project in MetaEditor.
It was reading those pages about - Projects and MQL5 Storage -
and finally - I found this project -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.16 08:34
and I am joining this project -
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I see this project by name in my Share Projects folder -
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and I click on "Update from Storage" to get the files -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.16 08:41
After that - I found this EA in MetaEditor (found by name), and compile it -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.16 08:46
After that - I found this EA in Metatrader 5, and attach EA to the chart -
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Everything was easy except 'how to use Share Projects" and so on (because I never used participated in Share Projects before in deep way sorry). I mean - it is necessary to speeend some time to read the following: Projects and MQL5 Storage
There is some feature in MQL5 Storage (I did not know about this feature):
The user can also update the local data copy to a selected revision and revert changes to a selected revision :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 storage problems
MetaQuotes , 2023.03.29 10:27
In versioned storage MQL5 Storage based on Subversion, you can rollback to any change/commit .
read more in details: