MultiRobot - a lot of strategies in one robot - page 2
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Which file did you compile?
Do not compile the files from zip archive first post.
Compile EA from the Project - once you compiled EA from the project - everything will be done (if I am wrong so sorry) -
And this is the idea for scalping.
For example, we estimated the main trend, and we can make the re-enter ...
or to make it shorter -
OpenPositionOnMainTrend = false or true
OpenPositionsOnRe-enterScalping = false or true
And this is the idea for scalping.
For example, we estimated the main trend, and we can make the re-enter ...
or to make it shorter -
OpenPositionOnMainTrend = false or true
OpenPositionsOnRe-enterScalping = false or true
Ok, probably it will idea for next strategy or improve old.
It may be interesting to see how EA is openning the trades (and when ...). May be - next improved version for example ...
Sure, after finish of tune of this strategy.
Since i have done this project also in the past i like to donate my indicator selector.
Can be used to create the drop down menu in the input parameters to select the entry/exit strategy indicators.
Usage:
Thanks Marco, I suspect I'll have to do the control panel in the future.
I understand it because I saw some other projects there ...
I just understand that this Share Projects in MetaEditor is very good deal: few coders may code good EA all together with the our ideas, and I can use this EA ...|
I understand it because I saw some other projects there ...
Yes, and you can set access right for project as "Private project", "Free to join project" (this project has this right), "Join by request project". By the way 10 members are joined now to the project.
Yes, and you can set access right for project as "Private project", "Free to join project" (this project has this right), "Join by request project". By the way 10 members are joined now to the project.
"Join by request"?
Yes it's good.
This means that several coders can participate, and all the people (who will be accepted into a project based on something) can have/get results?
It's good.
---------------
"Join by request"?
Yes it's good.
This means that several coders can participate, and all the people (who will be accepted into a project based on something) can have/get results?
It's good.
---------------
Probably yes, but I did not use this access right. It needs to testing.
Hi Alexey Volchanskiy
Big appreciations for the efforts