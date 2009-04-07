Experts: AIS4 Trade Machine
Good Day Kingsley
Let you work with EURUSD.
Let "AIS40000.Setup.1.2.OrderReserve" = 0.04, that is 4% of account equity for order reserve.
Let your trading strategy requires Stop Loss distance approximately 0.02 USD/EUR from current price.
Distance 0.02 USD/EUR is equal to 200 points for 4 digit quotes and 2000 points for 5 digit quotes.
It means that for each 1 EUR of trade 1 EUR x 0.02 USD/EUR /0.04 = 0.50 USD/EUR is required in account equity.
Let your account allows minimal lots 0.01 of standard one, that is 1000 EUR.
Then minimal account equity requirements for that trading strategy is equal to 1000 EUR x 0.50 USD/EUR = 500 USD.
Let your account allows minimal lots 0.1 of standard one, that is 10000 EUR.
Then minimal account equity requirements for that trading strategy is equal to 10000 EUR x 0.50 USD/EUR = 5000 USD.
Best regards
Ais
Thanks Ais. Infact you did a very wonderful work. I am presently using Ais2 and it is fantastic. I just want to know the difference btw Ais2 and Ais4. Thanks.
AIS4 Trade Machine is automated trading system, that trades with your manual commands.
Main purposes of AIS4 Trade Machine:
1. automatic risk management in manual trading;
2. manual trading in Tester, that facilitates superfast and secure way to learn to trade manually.
AIS5 Trade Machine will be able to trade both autonomously and under manual commands.
As I can see, you are in the right way.
Please, try to read "AIS4TMIE.TXT" file with instructions inside.
I will try to answer you further requests.
Best regards,
Airat Safin
Good Day AIS Developer. I am just a newbie in forex. What is the minimum capital needed for the AIS4 trading machine to function properly.
hello,
I think there is no minimum capital needed for AIS4 Trading Machine to function cause it doesn't open buy or sell position.
it's ryght ?
Hi to all AIS4 Trade Machine users
SomeOne can tell me how this programm may open position alone without input "0" for "Buy" command or "1" for "Sell" command in "AIS40000.Setup.5.1.Command" ?
cause Ais said that "Operator will be able to open positions by passing risk management restrictions" yet AIS4 Trade Machine is automated trading system, that trades with your manual commands.
So, if possible, what strategy it'll use ? Moving Average ? MACD ? or what ??
I'm always learning about AIS4TM
thank
Hi Kouzin6 and all AIS4 Trade Machine users,
AIS4 Trade Machine is a tool for manual trading with automatic risk management.
Automatic risk management feature facilitates risk limits control:
1. trader-operator defines risk limit for single order in "AIS40000.Setup.1.2.OrderReserve" menu;
2. trader-operator sets stop-loss level in "AIS40000.Setup.5.3.Stop" menu;
3. trader-operator commands "Buy" or "Sell" in "AIS40000.Setup.5.1.Command" menu;
4. then AIS4 Trade Machine automatically calculates order size according to predefined risk limit and stop-loss level;
5. then AIS4 Trade Machine compares calculated order size with minimal allowed order size;
6. then AIS4 Trade Machine, if possible, makes attempt to execute trading command;
7. all settings, excluding command, are stored for further reusing.
Direct order size control option will be implemented in AIS5 Trade Machine.
Main use and innovation of AIS4 Trade Machine is trading in Visual mode of Tester.
This feature facilitates precise study and development of any trading strategy manually step by step on history data.
Best regards,
Ais
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AIS4 Trade Machine:
Author: Airat Safin