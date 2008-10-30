Experts: HTH Trader
Why dont you just do the following to prevent the massives draw downs ?
- BUY EURUSD
- BUY EURCHF
All the above using the same lot sizes.
It works perfectly.
Why dont you just do the following to prevent the massives draw downs ?
- BUY EURUSD
- BUY USDCHF
- BUY EURCHF
All the above using the same lot sizes.
It works perfectly.
Why dont you just do the following to prevent the massives draw downs ?
- BUY EURUSD
- BUY USDCHF
- BUY EURCHF
All the above using the same lot sizes.
It works perfectly.
Why dont you just do the following to prevent the massives draw downs ?
- BUY EURUSD
- BUY USDCHF
- BUY EURCHF
All the above using the same lot sizes.
It works perfectly.
This EA is not working at the moment, I receive this error message " zero divide".
c0d3.....can you address this error? fxea..if you want to chat, let me know...i am looking at hedge strategy too.....
c0d3.....can you address this error? fxea..if you want to chat, let me know...i am looking at hedge strategy too.....
Are the trades not opening? It has been working fine on my system since i have created it, please close your chart, close MT4, restart PC, open MT4, open chart, apply EA. There should not be any zero divide errors.
c0d3.....do you have any results from this? Are you using this for a real account? Please advise...thank you!! Dan
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Author: c0d3