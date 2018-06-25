Issue with copying signal
- SIgnal running at half risk
- Issue copying signal provider
- The market is always wrong
why when signal provider opens a trade it opens for me with exact same amount but after ten or fifteen minutes half of trades just closes only for me not for signal provider. my balance is half of signal provider balance. but why it opens all trades and then after 15 minutes closes half of it?
Your trades are probably closed by marging call, after they go a little on the loosing side and your balance is not enough to support your margin.
The problem is not that half the trades are closed, but why are you opening the same trades, since you only have half the balance?
Do you have a lower leverage than the signal provider?
Do you use a lot multiplying utility?
Do you trade also or use an EA on the same account?
Do you use a VPS?
Check your journal (or VPS journal) for details.
1. Check the Journal tab to see details of actions that led to the trades being closed.
2. If it happens all the time check and ensure that the signal synchronization is not failing (this should do with your broker and your internet connection)
Your trades are probably closed by marging call, after they go a little on the loosing side and your balance is not enough to support your margin.
The problem is not that half the trades are closed, but why are you opening the same trades, since you only have half the balance?
Do you have a lower leverage than the signal provider?
Do you use a lot multiplying utility?
Do you trade also or use an EA on the same account?
Do you use a VPS?
Check your journal (or VPS journal) for details.
I use vps 24/7. no I'm not using EA and not trading personally. my balance is 2500 and the signal provider balance 3700. both of us leverages is 1:500. for example now he opened 0.24 lot and it opened for me. and after 10 minutes 0.12 lot closed just for me after it become 300 pip loosing. margin call of my broker is 80 percent but my current margin level is 6800 percent
I use vps 24/7. no I'm not using EA and not trading personally. my balance is 2500 and the signal provider balance 3700. both of us leverages is 1:500. for example now he opened 0.24 lot and it opened for me. and after 10 minutes 0.12 lot closed just for me after it become 300 pip loosing. margin call of my broker is 80 percent but my current margin level is 6800 percent
Your copying ratio should be around 60-70%, so you should open smaller trades.
I think you've missed something in the subscription and synchronization process.
Check the VPS journal (right click on VPS) and tell us what reason does it say for the 0.12 lot closure of your trade?
Your copying ratio should be around 60-70%, so you should open smaller trades.
I think you've missed something in the subscription and synchronization process.
Check the VPS journal (right click on VPS) and tell us what reason does it say for the 0.12 lot closure of your trade?
in trading history 12*0.02 lot opened for me and 5*0.02 lot closed immediately
but the journal doesn't show all closed trades and only shows 7*0.02 + 0.04
the signal provider opened 6*0.04
in trading history 12*0.02 lot opened for me and 5*0.02 lot closed immediately
but the journal doesn't show all closed trades and only shows 7*0.02 + 0.04
the signal provider opened 6*0.04
What do you mean immediately?
5 trades were closed at 11:19 and 7 more at 12:26, thats an hour and a half later.
Are you copying the signal in your VPS and locally (in your computer) too?
What do you mean immediately?
5 trades were closed at 11:19 and 7 more at 12:26, thats an hour and a half later.
Are you copying the signal in your VPS and locally (in your computer) too?
not immediately but it closed by itself. not hitting sl or tp or by me or signal provider. I just open my account in my computer and watch. vps is also running.
not immediately but it closed by itself. not hitting sl or tp or by me or signal provider. I just open my account in my computer and watch. vps is also running
Then there's your problem.
You are copying the signal twice (VPS and locally), thats why you open double the trades and half of them are closed instantly.When you open your platform to watch, you shouldn't open the signal settings and click everything on!
Then there's your problem.
You are copying the signal twice (VPS and locally), thats why you open double the trades and half of them are closed instantly.When you open your platform to watch, you shouldn't open the signal settings and click everything on!
I thought I should enable them. Thanks for helping me on this. I really appreciate
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